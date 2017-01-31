When the title for the eighth installment of the Skywalker saga was announced as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, many people wondered who the subtitle is referring to. A new theory has popped up suggesting that Supreme Leader Snoke might be the titular character. Read the Snoke Last Jedi theory after the jump.

Sure, Luke Skywalker is the most obvious choice, and even the opening crawl from Star Wars: The Force Awakens refers to Skywalker as “The Last Jedi.” In the movie, Snoke even refers to Skywalker as “the last Jedi” in a conversation with Kylo Ren.

But other fans are unwilling to accept this obvious conclusion. Some think the Last Jedi is Kylo Ren, the last in the Skywalker bloodline. Others believe that it is a reference to Rey, who exhibited Jedi force powers in the climactic escape from Starkiller Base. And more point out that the word Jedi can be plural so that it could refer to multiple people.

Snoke Last Jedi Theory

One new theory I have not heard until today is that The Last Jedi could be Supreme Leader Snoke. For some reason, the possibility never crossed my mind. Remember, JJ Abrams has said that Snoke is not a Sith. So what is he? A new theory on Reddit suggests that Snoke could be the Last Jedi. A user named AnakinKardashian proposes the following theory:

It was pretty cool how we saw Jedha in Rogue One. But was there also a strategic reason? What if we are supposed to get in the mindset that the Jedi order is very, very ancient? In one of the most recent star wars novels, Palpatine sends someone to Jakku to uncover an ancient secret. In The Force Awakens, we see that Luke is looking for the original Jedi temple. What’s with this sudden obsession with Jedi history? In the Force Awakens novel, Snoke reveals that he is very old. But we don’t know how ancient he is. Kylo Rens lightsaber is confirmed to be an ancient version of the lightsaber. Where did he get it? Snoke. Now keep in mind the title of episode 8, The Last Jedi. What if we are learning about early Jedi because we are going to find out how different the ancient Jedi order is? What if what we know as Jedi are not really Jedi after all? What if Snoke is the last Jedi, in its original form?

It’s an interesting theory, and worth considering. But I don’t think it will pan out. And also remember, in the world of Star Wars movies, we may not even be given an explanation of Snoke’s origins. The Emperor showed up in the original trilogy with little to no explanation, and his creation wasn’t really explored until the Star Wars prequels.

I expect that this theorist is onto something. Snoke is of some ancient religion or sect, and some of these puzzle pieces will fit together. I’m sure Luke Skywalker has learned about this ancient threat while researching in the oldest Jedi temples, and we will likely hear this backstory. But I don’t believe we will learn that Snoke is The Last Jedi. For me, the mention in The Force Awakens opening scroll seems to make this abundantly clear.

And because we’re on the topic of Snoke, I’ll leave you with this fun image which has been making the rounds on Twitter this past week.