It turns out if you take away Channing Tatum‘s body and turn him into a furry Bigfoot with horns, he’s still twice as charming as any average human being.

That’s what the filmmakers of Smallfoot get to rely on, with Tatum leading their cast as a naive yeti who discovers that humans — or what he calls “smallfoot” — exist. And that’s a prospect even more terrifying than spending a whole movie without seeing Channing Tatum’s lovely face.

Smallfoot Trailer

The tables have turned for the yetis, the subjects of one of the greatest urban myths of the world. When a timid human (James Corden) accidentally stumbles upon Migo (Tatum), it turns the yetis’ world upside down — and transforms their own terrifying myths into reality.

“It’s a mythical monster straight out of your worst nightmares with wild eyes and a hideous face and feet that were amazingly, freakishly small!” Migo says to the frightened yeti children as he regales them with tales of the terrifying human being. “It’s a terrifying creature with perfect white teeth and breath that just smells all minty fresh, and the only hair it has on its entire body is on top of its head!”

The star-studded Smallfoot is directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, known for directing Over the Hedge and penning Chicken Run and James and the Giant Peach, and also stars Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Common (Selma), LeBron James (upcoming Space Jam 2), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Ely Henry (Justice League Action), and Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street).

In addition to the teaser trailer, the Smallfoot character posters have been released, accompanied by the cheeky tag line, “Yeti or not.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Smallfoot:

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Smallfoot is set to open in theaters on September 28, 2018.