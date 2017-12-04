We’re creeping towards the end of 2017, which means it’s time for the annual onslaught of movie trailer mash-ups rounding up as many movies released this year as possible into one mega trailer.

Sleepy Skunk is one of our favorite editors who has been deliver his annual year-end movie trailer mash-up for a few years now, and we have his 2017 Movie Trailer Mash-Up ready for your viewing pleasure. As expected, Sleepy Skunk combines dozens of movies from this year in a spectacularly edited with a great soundtrack to boot. Watch the 2017 Movie Trailer Mash-Up below.

If you’re looking at this 2017 Movie Trailer Mash-Up, and you catch a movie that you’re not familiar with, Sleepy Skunk has created a second-by-second list of all the movies he used in this video over on his Tumblr.