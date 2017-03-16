On a particularly hot summer day, seeing a new disaster pic starring Dwayne Johnson doesn’t sound like such a bad plan. Next summer, you’ll have the chance to see Johnson take on a towering inferno in Skyscraper. He’s reuniting with Central Intelligence director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, for Paramount’s disaster pic, which comes out July 13, 2018.

Below, learn more about the Dwayne Johnson Skyscraper movie.

Johnson and his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, have been working on Skyscraper for two years now. The movie takes place in China, where the box-office is booming and where a man’s (Johnson) family is trapped on the top floor of a mega-skyscraper on fire.

When the project was announced last May, it drew comparisons to Die Hard and Towering Inferno. The story is based on an original idea by Thurber, who’s also writing the script. Beau Flynn, who produced Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, and Baywatch, is behind Skyscraper.

Johnson, whose work ethic never ceases to impress, shared the release date and more information about the film on Instagram:

If there’s one actor audiences want to witness saving the day in a large-scale disaster movie, it’s Johnson. His last disaster pic, San Andreas, isn’t one of his more enjoyable films but it was another one of his global box-office hits. Johnson is about as audience-friendly as an actor can get, which is a part of why we love him so: he’s a dedicated crowd-pleaser.

The last time the actor worked with Thurber audiences showed up at the theater, to see him give a funny, delightfully goofy performance in Central Intelligence. Thurber played with Johnson’s image in that film to good comedic effect. Perhaps he can show us another side of Johnson in Skyscraper as well.

Skyscraper opens in theaters July 13, 2018.