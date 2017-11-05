The concept of a singularity in technology proposes that some kind of advanced artificial intelligence will create rapid technological growth that will ultimately result in the destruction of the human race. After all, as countless sci-fi movies have shown, the greatest threat to mankind is itself, and the only way to create a peaceful environment is to kill the entire human race.

That’s exactly what happens in Singularity, a new sci-fi movie starring John Cusack as a powerful tech CEO who has created a super computer called Kronos that apparently has the ability to end all wars. Of course, this results in a technological revolution that sees robots killing humans all over the world. But mankind might have hope for survival in a pair of teens.

Watch the Singularity Trailer

Looking like a mix of Transformers, Divergent, The Terminator and steamy garbage, this feels like one of those knock-off movies from The Asylum, the production company behind Transmorphers, Abraham Lincoln vs Zombies and Snakes on a Train (yes, those are all real movies). Even the visual effects look awful.

What are you doing, John Cusack? Yes, we know you’ve been making bad decisions that rival those of Nicolas Cage for years now, but it’s starting to get out of control. What about this movie was appealing? Was it just the paycheck? Sure, everyone has to eat, and season tickets to the Chicago Cubs aren’t cheap, especially after that World Series win last year. But does John Cusack really need to star in movies like this? Can’t he just get some kind of commercial voiceover deal for potato chips or something? There has to be more dignified work than this movie.

Anyway, Singularity marks the directorial debut of Swiss filmmaker Robert Kouba with a script that he wrote himself, based on a story that he also wrote with Sebastian Cepeda. If you don’t get what’s going on in the trailer, here’s the official synopsis:

In 2020, Elias van Dorne (John Cusack), CEO of VA Industries, the world’s largest robotics company, introduces his most powerful invention–Kronos, a super computer designed to end all wars. When Kronos goes online, it quickly determines that mankind, itself, is the biggest threat to world peace and launches a worldwide robot attack to rid the world of the “infection” of man. Ninety-seven years later, a small band of humans remain alive but on the run from the robot army. A teenage boy, Andrew (Julian Schaffner) and a teenage girl, Calia (Jeannine Wacker), form an unlikely alliance to reach a new world, where it is rumored mankind exists without fear of robot persecution.

Singularity is in select theaters and available on VOD right now.