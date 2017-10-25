Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg are both very big names in show business right now, with Pegg having worked on the Star Trek franchise and Wright recently releasing the box office hit Baby Driver. But in the early 2000s, they were primarily known for their work on the cult TV show Spaced. That all changed when 2004’s Shaun of the Dead hit theaters, leading Wright and Pegg to make two more films together. And while Wright and Pegg would collaborate on both Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, fans almost got more – a Shaun of the Dead sequel.

Shaun of the Dead was a hilarious horror-comedy that both spoofed the zombie genre while paying loving homage to it. Written by Pegg and Wright, the film became a cult favorite with genre fans and helped cement Pegg and Wright’s names among moviegoers. Shaun of the Dead would be the first in a loose trilogy, followed by the cop comedy Hot Fuzz and the apocalyptic The World’s End. While each film in the so-called “Cornetto Trilogy” stood on its own and told its own individual story, all three entries featured Pegg and Nick Frost in the lead, and each subsequent film had several visual call-backs to the previous.

However, if the loose connection of the Cornetto Trilogy wasn’t enough for you, and you wanted a more direct sequel to Shaun of the Dead, you almost got your wish. Sort of. In a recently published Shaun of the Dead oral history over at EW, Shaun star and co-wirter Pegg reveals that at one point he pitched a potential sequel to Edgar Wright. And while the first film tackled the walking dead, the sequel would have focused on the undead:

“I jokingly wrote a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun, which was a sequel. Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, with vampires. It was all just pub talk.”

Of course, in the quote, Pegg calls it “pub talk” and says the concept was in jest, but he also says he wrote a treatment, which suggests it wasn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. Just how Pegg was going to introduce vampires into Shaun‘s world remains to be seen, but it’s a neat idea, with the title a play on the Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez vampire flick From Dusk Till Dawn.

This isn’t the first time a Shaun sequel has been mentioned. Back in 2013, Edgar Wright told Empire of another planned sequel:

“This is going way way back, but there was at one point a really silly idea – one of those fanciful, pie in the sky ideas that we were excited about for about an afternoon and then thought, ‘That’s impossible…’ – where we thought of doing a sequel for Shaun Of The Dead where it would be an alternate reality. Shaun would turn left instead of right and instead of it being a zombie film, it would be – I don’t know – a bodysnatchers film.”

This metaphorical idea for a Shaun of the Dead sequel clearly paid off in the end, since the “bodysnatchers” concept is similar to what ends up happening in The World’s End. Still, it would’ve been nice to have had that patented Wright/Pegg humor and style applied to a vampire film. We’ll have to file this one into the “What Could’ve Been” drawer. Wright may get into the sequel game yet, however. Sony apparently wants the director to helm a follow-up to Baby Driver.