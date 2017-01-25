It’s hard to believe, but it’s been almost 16 years since DreamWorks Animation released the first Shrek into theaters, launching a multi-billion dollar franchise (that is supposed to continue sometime in the near future). If it’s been awhile since you sunk your teeth into the animated fairytale comedy, you might have forgotten just how many movies Shrek and Shrek 2 parodies and paid homage to.

For those who may not have time to sit down and watch the first two Shrek movies just to soak them all up, one fan has put together a video taking a look at the various references to other movies, from Beauty and the Beast to Alien to Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring. You just may have forgotten how many gags there are referencing other movies.

Watch the Shrek movie references video round-up after the jump.

Some are more obvious than others, such as the inclusions of several characters we’ve seen in Disney movies, while others I’m not convinced were intentional and may just have similar style (like the dragon flight scenes being compared to Dumbo and Hercules).

One that’s never occurred to me is part of the dinner scene in Shrek 2 being lifted from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is one of those references that’s just for the adults. Though most of the kids who grew up on Shrek are old enough to get married and have their own kids now, and that’s more than a little scary to think about.

As for the movie references in Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After, we don’t really care as much because those sequels are pretty lame. You can argue about that in the comments if you want. Thanks to Gizmodo for bring this video to our attention.