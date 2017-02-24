Netflix subscribers love to binge watch new shows, and one of the more addicting additions to the streaming service’s library was the true crime docuseries Making a Murderer. It sparked endless debates, constant speculation, and the case has had several updates since the documentary sparked further examination into the story at the center of the series. While waiting for the second season of Making a Murderer, which could arrive later this year, there might be a new obsession Netflix subscribers can check out.

Shadow of Truth is a true crime docuseries that has already been well-received in Israel as one of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows in the country’s history. Now, it’s coming to the United States. The series focuses on the homicide of a teenage girl and the man who confessed to the murder. It sounds pretty cut and dry, but many believe the convicted killer is innocent, and the series follows the evidence and theories about what really happened.

Watch the Shadow of Truth trailer after the jump.

Much like Making a Murderer and other recent crime documentaries created in the United States, this docuseries sparked plenty of debate about the role that film and television play in the justice system of Israel. High-ranking government officials like Israel State Attorney Shai Nitzan even went so far as to call the series “a serious threat to democracy.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the show and thought any attempt to suppress it violated freedom of speech.

Shadow of Truth was created by Yotam Guendelman, Ari Pines and Mika Timor, and each of the four episodes focuses on the case from a different point of view. There have been a lot of comparisons to the film Rashomon, the biggest difference being Shadow of Truth is an actually documentary with varied points of view as opposed to a fictional story told from different perspectives.

It was a cold December day in 2006 when 13-year-old Tair Rada was found dead inside a locked toilet stall at her school on the northern tip of Israel. A week later the police arrested Roman Zadorov, a Ukrainian immigrant who had worked there as a temp, and eventually he confessed to the murder. But many still believe he is innocent, and have their own theories as to what happened that day. Shadow of Truth is a Rashomon-like exploration of this murder mystery, which raises serious questions regarding our justice system and its ability to reach the truth.

Shadow of Truth is streaming on Netflix right now.