Damon Wayans Jr. will star in the Singularity pilot from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. FX won a bidding war for the AI comedy last August, which was around the time Rogen announced the project. The story depicts a future when artificial intelligence has far exceeded human intelligence.

Below, learn about the Seth Rogen AI comedy.

In the series, society underwent some massive changes after artificial intelligence grew superior to humans. The Hollywood Reporter learned Wayans is set to play Doug, a man who enjoys the convenience and happiness provided by the best tech the world has to offer. His face isn’t always glued to his phone, though. Doug “loves to be in the moment” and — this makes me like this character already — “is often dressed in Yeezy street wear.”

Sonny Lee (Silicon Valley) came up with the idea for the series. He’s writing and executive producing the pilot. Apparently, the writer went to Rogen, Goldberg, and their Point Grey Banner because Singularity‘s tone is comparable to This Is the End. There’s no mention of who’s directing the pilot, but after their work on Preacher, it would be nice if Rogen and Goldberg got behind the camera for a concept as potentially funny as this one. If the show gets picked up, it’ll be the duo’s third project to go to series, following Preacher and Hulu’s Future Man. (That one actually co-stars another former Happy Endings cast member, Eliza Coupe.)

Rogen revealed he and Goldberg were working on a show about the singularity back in August. “We have a pilot for FX that we’re gonna shoot that we’re working on right now,” he said. “We’re working on the script right now and we’re going to film that in the next year basically. It’s about artificial intelligence, it’s a half-hour comedy about the singularity basically.” Years ago, Rogen and Goldberg were developing another FX series, an animated show about Bigfoot, which is still possibly in the works.

As for Singularity, Rogen, Goldberg, and Lee have a fine star for their series. Wayans appeared in Let’s Be Cops and How to Be Single, but his performance in the endlessly enjoyable Happy Endings is a good indicator of how funny he is. The Hollywood Reporter added Wayans was one of the most sought-after actors this pilot season. He was weighing offers from NBC, CBS, and FOX, but he instead went with the promising high-concept pilot from FX.