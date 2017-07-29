In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Despite appearing in costume as Deathstroke in some footage from the Justice League set, it remains unclear if True Blood and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello will actually show up in that movie, in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, or in nothing at all. THR caught up with him and asked him if he has any info on his status as the assassin character now that Ben Affleck stepped down as the director of the Batman solo film, and Manganiello was non-committal:

I don’t. Well, I do but nothing that I can share. I know everything but I can’t say any of it.

When asked if he knew when we would find out, he replied, “It’s not up to me. That’s a good question for Warner Bros. and D.C.” So he’s just reiterating his statements from March, which basically boiled down to, “we’ll see.”

Zachary Quinto, the actor plays Spock in the latest iteration of live-action Star Trek films, gave a brief update to Entertainment Tonight about the status of Star Trek 4:

“I’m expecting [the film to come together], but it’s a process. It’s always this way. It’s like, “Yes, we’re going to do it!” But then there are many steps in that process – writing a script being primary among them – and I know that’s what they’re working on now. I think we’re all really excited to go back and we’ll do that whenever the phone rings and it’s J.J. [Abrams] on the other end. But yeah, it is a process. There is years between the first few movies – I think four years between the first two and three between the second and the third. So we are kind of on track. It was two years ago we shot the last one and it came out last year so I feel we are still in the strike zone.”

He also said he didn’t think he’d be interested in making a cameo appearance on Star Trek: Discovery, saying “There is an endless combination of possibilities of stories and characters. I don’t feel like they will need me.” Still, he didn’t slam the door entirely on the possibility, so if the right story comes along, we might see his Spock on the small screen.

Baby Driver and Cinderella star Lily James will star in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! for Universal. She’ll play the younger version of Meryl Streep‘s Donna, and the film will bounce back and forth in time “to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.” Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski will reprise their roles from the 2008 movie.

Pamela Adlon, the star and co-creator of the FX comedy Better Things, has joined the cast of Paramount’s Bumblebee movie. She’ll play the mother of Hailee Steinfeld’s character in the studio’s first Transformers spin-off film, which is being directed by Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight.

Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass… @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) July 24, 2017

Director M. Night Shyamalan announced that The People vs. O.J. Simpson star Sarah Paulson has boarded his new movie Glass, which is the sequel to Unbreakable and Split. He ended the message with “#powerhouse,” which could easily be referring to Paulson’s acting abilities or…hear me out…what if she’s playing a superhero named Powerhouse in this movie? GET PUMPED, AMERICA.



Ten years after The Simpsons Movie hit theaters, director David Silverman and producer Al Jean gave an update to EW about a possible sequel:

I’d love for there to be another one. We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that. We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet.…. It’s still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time. I’d say [it’s in] the very earliest stages. I certainly am cautious about a couple things. I wouldn’t want it to be risky in terms of budget, and I would not want it to be anything that we did purely for the money. I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it’s great.

Sounds like they’re still recovering from the last one, and while they have some ideas kicking around, I don’t expect to see Another Simpsons Movie (or whatever it ends up being called) any time soon.

While appearing at Comic-Con, Olivia Munn spoke a bit to Yahoo about the upcoming sequel The Predator, which she stars in alongside Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, and a handful of others.

“We just wrapped and it comes out next summer. I’m so excited about it. It’s really cool because it’s a standalone. We have the inspiration and we’re in the world of Predator, so we have all the other movies that exist [in that franchise], but we don’t need to acknowledge them. It’s a really cool movie because it feels very present day, and it’s a great ensemble of amazing, funny, comedic actors, too.”

She also talked about the “visceral” and “jarring” experience of seeing the Predator himself on set for the first time, praising the film’s use of practical effects, so that should give fans something to look forward to. The Predator blasts its way into theaters on August 3, 2018.