In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Jackie Chan confirms Rush Hour 4 is in development.

confirms is in development. Justin Lin may direct Fast and Furious 9.

may direct T2 villain Robert Patrick says he would return in Terminator 6 .

says he would return in . Director Kevin Smith starts scouting for the Jay and Silent Bob reboot.

starts scouting for the Jay and Silent Bob reboot. And more!

After years of gridlock, Rush Hour 4 is finally happening. More than 10 years after martial arts legend Jackie Chan and frantic comedian Chris Tucker teamed up as a cross-cultural crime-fighting team in Rush Hour 3, Chan has confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is in development.

Chan told L.A. radio show Power 106’s The Cruz Show that a script is nearly finished, and Rush Hour 4 could start filming as early as next year:

“For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed… The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start. I hope — if Chris Tucker agrees.”

Hopefully Tucker will agree to recapture the comedy magic — as well as director Brett Ratner who directed the previous three. Though he may be a little busy with his perplexing Hugh Hefner passion project.

Buried amid the news of a Hobbs and Shaw Fast and Furious spin-off was a report that Fast and Furious 9 may have found a director. Justin Lin, who rejuvenated the struggling Fast and Furious franchise with Tokyo Drift and went on to direct the fourth, fifth, and sixth entries of the series, is apparently the top choice to direct the ninth film. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Fast and Furious 9‘s release date was pushed back to 2020 was to accommodate Lin’s schedule.

The Jay and Silent Bob reboot is gearing up to start shooting, with director Kevin Smith posting on social media that he is scouting locations for the film. Smith confirmed that production will start in January 2018, and that the new film will be a sequel to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Smith wrote on Instagram (seen above):

Preliminary location scouting for [Jay and SilentBob] shoot starts at my cradle of civilization – the mighty Quick Stop in Leonardo, NJ. My entire career came out of this store and yet I had no idea when I applied for a job there in 1989 that Quick Stop would eventually give me way more than the $5-an-hour job I was hoping to score: it’d give me a career in film, while securing for the convenience store a place in pop culture history!

Smith also tweeted about his Quick Stop visit, reminiscing, “In an alternate reality, I’m still working at Quick Stop.”

In an alternate reality, I'm still working at Quick Stop. But today, I only visited the home of Clerks to scout for #JayAndSilentBobReboot! pic.twitter.com/LoB9GauIPl — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 3, 2017

The Jay and Silent Bob reboot was initially set to be released in theaters in 2018, but will likely be pushed back to a later date. No release date has been confirmed yet.

One movie you won’t see Jay and Silent Bob in is Dogma 2, which Kevin Smith shut the door on definitively. At a Q&A at New York Comic-Con, Smith said he had no interest in revisiting his cult comedy Dogma, which starred Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as fallen angels (via ScreenRant):

“Fuck no. I don’t think we need a Dogma 2. And I am sure as shit not going near any religious movies at this point.”

Without the late Alan Rickman able to reprise his role as the scene-stealing Metatron, this is a good call. There are few actors who can emulate Rickman’s dry, beleagured performance, and it feels like the best bet would be to leave Dogma in peace.