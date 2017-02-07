In this edition of Sequel Bits:

It’s been interesting to watch Disney figure out how to market Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in the wake of series star Johnny Depp’s recent…issues. He wasn’t in the original teaser trailer at all and he was relegated to a brief one-shot appearance in the new Super Bowl spot. But now, here he is, front-and-center and in extreme close-up on the new poster for the film. Up until this point, everyone seemed content to sell the audience on visual spectacle rather than Captain Jack Sparrow. It looks like the time has come for everyone to confront the fact that Depp isn’t the instant box office draw he used to be and see what happens…

We’ve been hearing about a sequel to the 2008 horror hit The Strangers for some time now and it looks like a follow-up is official happening. Strangers 2 will shoot this summer, with Bloom introducing the film to potential buyers at the European Film Market. Johannes Roberts will sit in the director’s chair this time around. Original director Bryan Bertino penned the screenplay. Variety reports that the sequel will move the action to a new location: “The Strangers 2 centers on a family that, arriving at a secluded mobile home park, are forced to spend the night in a borrowed trailer, where they are attacked by three masked psychopaths.” The first Strangers film is very good (and very frightening), so let’s keep our fingers crossed for the follow-up.

CONOR McGREGOR: great guy, nice as can be — NOT, however, offered the male lead. Boyd Holbrook holds that distinction. Just sayin'. — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) January 30, 2017

A recent rumor suggested that UFC fighter Conor McGregor had been offered the lead role in Shane Black’s upcoming The Predator, a story that smelled funny because everyone who reads movie news regularly knows that Narcos and Logan star Boyd Holbrook is the lead of the film. Black himself confirmed this on Twitter. However, that doesn’t mean McGregor isn’t playing another role in the film, which also stars Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Sony has announced that Hotel Transylvania 3 will now hit theaters earlier than expected, arriving on July 13, 2018. The film was originally scheduled for September 21, 2018. This move takes the series out of the Fall season (where it has routinely done huge international box office) and into the middle of the summer, where it will face stiffer competition but probably has a shot at bigger returns, should it hit big.