In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Writer/director Chris McQuarrie shares a photo of the kick-ass female cast of Mission: Impossible 6

shares a photo of the kick-ass female cast of Michael Bay says he’s really done with the Transformers franchise this time

says he’s really done with the franchise this time Get another look at Colin Firth in Kingsman: The Golden Circle

in Director Jorge R. Gutierrez will make The Book of Life 2

will make And more!

It’s always fun to see how Tom Cruise tries to top his insane stunts in a new Mission: Impossible film, but Cruise isn’t the only draw when it comes to M:I 6. Chris McQuarrie recently shared this photo of the female stars of the new film, including Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan. Two of those women are returning from previous movies, so it seems like the ladies are going to be more of a factor here and this film will actually take the time to address Ethan Hunt’s history with women (including his wife, Julia).

Speaking of Transformers, director Michael Bay spoke with Fandango and promised, yet again, that this entry will be his last stand when it comes to the giant robot film franchise. “This is my last of the franchise, so I guess it’s a final chapter in that regard,” he said. Sure, Michael. We’ve heard that one before.

One more piece of Bay-centric news before we move on. CinemaBlend spoke with the director about Bad Boys 3, which once had The Grey and The A-Team filmmaker Joe Carnahan signed on to write and direct, but now has a vacant director’s chair just waiting to be filled. But it doesn’t sound like Bay is interested in revisiting the franchise he ushered in:

“Pretty soon they’re going to be old boys, okay. Pretty soon they’re going to be retired cops instead of active-duty cops. It’s taken a long time to get that thing going, and I’m not involved in getting it going. They should get it going soon, though. You could definitely get Martin [Lawrence] and Will [Smith] to be funny again – those were fun movies to do.”

Bad Boys for Life is supposed to hit theaters on November 8, 2018.

Illumination Entertainment released a new bit of footage from Despicable Me 3 for Father’s Day this past weekend, and it’s full of exactly the level of humor you expect from these movies.

i'm having a meltdown over harry hart in a fucking cowboy hat . what is kingsman gonna bE LIKE I'M CRYING pic.twitter.com/ML7CI1UQMB — nadine ? (@anobscurus) June 19, 2017

This Kingsman: The Golden Circle stand is from the Barcelona Convention Center during CineEurope 2017, and features an eye-patch-wearing Colin Firth wearing a cowboy hat and coat that makes him look more in line with his younger American Statesmen counterpart, Channing Tatum. Is the character we think is a resurrected Harry Hart actually a twin brother? How about a clone? ScreenRant seems to think either is possible, though they admit there’s no real basis for either guess.