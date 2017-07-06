In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom wraps production this week

wraps production this week Vin Diesel addresses the latest Fast & Furious controversy on Instagram

addresses the latest Fast & Furious controversy on Instagram A bunch of photos from the set of Godzilla 2

The future of the Transformers franchise

franchise Will Ferrell has talked about making a Step Brothers 2

has talked about making a And more!

Bryce Dallas Howard shared this video from the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which doesn’t reveal anything visually, but gives us some insight into director J.A. Bayona’s methods of getting his actors to react to the idea of dinosaurs chasing them around.

As JW2 wraps up it's final week, a big thanks and lots of dancing for fantastic London and Hawaii crews! @JurassicWorld #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/29iXTxKCL7 — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) July 3, 2017

Speaking of Fallen Kingdom, producer Frank Marshall shared this image of him DJ-ing for the crew and announced that the movie wraps production this week. Notice his dino shirt, which has the initials “DJMF” on it: that stands for DJ Master Frank, his musical moniker (and also the name of a playable character in the LEGO Jurassic World video game).

This is Whit Norris, our sound mixer. He built Behemoth, a speaker that allows me to blast creature noises on set. #rawr @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/BxuTMwV7Mf — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) July 1, 2017

That time a bear crashed the @GodzillaMovie set. pic.twitter.com/9MiAveL1cw — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 13, 2017

Godzilla 2 director Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat) has shared a few photos from the set of his new movie, including one of a speaker named “Behemoth” that lets him spew creature noises onto the set. Wonder if he and Bayona have been talking…

Plus, ScreenCrush astutely points out the fact that Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah were all on the same call sheet for the same day implies that there’s going to be an epic battle between all of them at the same time. This was always a possibility, of course, but there was an equally likely outcome that may have pitted Godzilla against one or two of those creatures simultaneously instead of all of them getting into an all-out brawl.

Meanwhile, Facebook page GormarulIsland snapped a few fan photos in the aftermath of a Godzilla 2 night shoot in Atlanta, showing overturned cars on fire, busted-up streets, and more. That damn Godzilla still hasn’t developed a sense of civic responsibility.