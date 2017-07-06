Sequel Bits: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Wraps This Week, ‘Godzilla 2’ Set Photos, and More
Posted on Thursday, July 6th, 2017 by Ben Pearson
In this edition of Sequel Bits:
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom wraps production this week
- Vin Diesel addresses the latest Fast & Furious controversy on Instagram
- A bunch of photos from the set of Godzilla 2
- The future of the Transformers franchise
- Will Ferrell has talked about making a Step Brothers 2
- And more!
@FilmBayona getting his actors into the perfect state of terror–
Day 50#jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/5PZm0cXh62
— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 20, 2017
Bryce Dallas Howard shared this video from the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which doesn’t reveal anything visually, but gives us some insight into director J.A. Bayona’s methods of getting his actors to react to the idea of dinosaurs chasing them around.
As JW2 wraps up it's final week, a big thanks and lots of dancing for fantastic London and Hawaii crews! @JurassicWorld #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/29iXTxKCL7
— Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) July 3, 2017
Speaking of Fallen Kingdom, producer Frank Marshall shared this image of him DJ-ing for the crew and announced that the movie wraps production this week. Notice his dino shirt, which has the initials “DJMF” on it: that stands for DJ Master Frank, his musical moniker (and also the name of a playable character in the LEGO Jurassic World video game).
This is Whit Norris, our sound mixer. He built Behemoth, a speaker that allows me to blast creature noises on set. #rawr @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/BxuTMwV7Mf
— Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) July 1, 2017
That time a bear crashed the @GodzillaMovie set. pic.twitter.com/9MiAveL1cw
— Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 13, 2017
"We knew the world would not be the same…" @GodzillaMovie @Legendary @wbpictures #day01 pic.twitter.com/Y1WIxuDKUP
— Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 19, 2017
Call sheet. Day 6. @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/pnhNhIM98d
— Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 26, 2017
Godzilla 2 director Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat) has shared a few photos from the set of his new movie, including one of a speaker named “Behemoth” that lets him spew creature noises onto the set. Wonder if he and Bayona have been talking…
Plus, ScreenCrush astutely points out the fact that Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah were all on the same call sheet for the same day implies that there’s going to be an epic battle between all of them at the same time. This was always a possibility, of course, but there was an equally likely outcome that may have pitted Godzilla against one or two of those creatures simultaneously instead of all of them getting into an all-out brawl.
Meanwhile, Facebook page GormarulIsland snapped a few fan photos in the aftermath of a Godzilla 2 night shoot in Atlanta, showing overturned cars on fire, busted-up streets, and more. That damn Godzilla still hasn’t developed a sense of civic responsibility.