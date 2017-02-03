In this edition of Sequel Bits:

So, are they actually going to make that new Friday the 13th movie or not? They’ve been hemming and hawing since the (really good!) 2009 remake, but it actually seems to be happening. There’s a new casting call and everything, with the production seeking 12-year old identical twins to play a young Jason Voorhees. While you could wonder if there is some kind of a big plan to retcon the Friday the 13th mythos to introduce a sibling for Jason, it’s far more likely that they need two kids to efficiently shoot while, you know, not breaking child labor laws. The casting call also features a very interesting new title for the production: Friday the 13th, Part 13. Whether this ends up being a pseudo-sequel to the whole series or a direct follow-up to the previous film, at least they’re acknowledging this particular landmark.

Following a dispute over Tom Cruise’s salary that temporarily halted things, Mission: Impossible 6 is back on track and speeding toward its July 27, 2018 release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production is currently looking to shoot parts of the film in Paris, France, which should provide a lovely backdrop for the latest Ethan Hunt spy shenanigans. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, is back at the helm this time. Since that was probably the best Mission: Impossible movie so far, it’s hard to find anything to complain about here.

While Escape Plan didn’t do particularly strong business in North America, it made its money back on the international stage. And since a large chunk of its overall gross came from Chinese audiences, it shouldn’t be too surprising to hear that the upcoming sequel will be a Chinese co-production, with Leomus Pictures and Emmett/Furla/Oasis teaming up to bring the film to life. Sylvester Stallone is already set to return for part two, with Arnold Schwarzenegger still in talks. It also shouldn’t surprise you to learn that the script will “feature some Chinese story elements to deepen its local resonance.”