In this edition of sequel bits:

A new actor boards Escape Plan 2 .

. Producer David Ellison hopes that David Fincher will direct World War Z 2 .

hopes that David Fincher will direct . Director Brett Ratner comments on the status of Rush Hour 4 .

comments on the status of . Jay Baruchel is more than confident How to Train Your Dragon 3 will satisfy fans.

Principal photography is underway on Steven C. Miller‘s Escape Plan sequel, which stars Sylvester Stallone, not Arnold Schwarzenegger. Stallone is teaming up with Dave Bautista this time around for the prison break film, which Deadline learned will co-star Wes Chatham. Chatham had a role in The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay – Part I, and he’s currently starring in Syfy’s The Expanse, a show I always hear nothing but praise for these days.

Chatham’s casting isn’t the only news on the Escape Plan sequel front. Stallone took to Instagram to reveal the sequel’s title, Escape Plan: Hades,. He also tossed out the idea of another sequel (via Birth.Movies.Death).

On location filming EXCAPE PLAN 2 HADES WITH Dave Bautista and Jesse Metcalfe … The scene was interesting challenge and turned out great … the film it really has a lot of energy and action Very glad to be part of it. I got a feeling they may be wanting to do a third one pretty soon… Count me in.@davebautista #Lions gate #EscapePlan2 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

We last heard David Fincher is still interested in World War Z 2. The sequel’s producer and the CEO of Skydance Media, David Ellison, recently told Collider he has “hope” he’ll direct it:

There’s a script that we’re incredibly happy with, and it’s just getting a couple of key deals closed… We hope [Fincher] makes the movie

Fincher reportedly wants to make a film not as costly as the loose adaptation of Max Brooks‘ book, which went over-budget and had extensive reshoots. It doesn’t sound like The Social Network director wants to make a movie that’s just another globetrotting zombie adventure for Gerry Lane (Pitt); he apparently wants to make a movie about a family simply trying to survive the new zombie world.

Almost a decade after the first and most enjoyable Transformers live-action film came out, Michael Bay is still blowing things up real good in the Hasbro universe. The next Bay-directed Transformers sequel, Transformers: The Last Knight, opens in theaters this June – a year before the Bumblebee movie is out and two years before Transformers 6 arrives.

As a reminder Bay’s box-office juggernaut is on its way, the director posted a series of motion posters for the film on Twitter. Here’s the one for Bumblebee:

Unrelated to Transformers: The Last Night, but Bay and Fincher once worked in offices across from each other. “I always called his The Doom and Gloom Office because it was always dark,” Bay told GQ.