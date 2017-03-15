In today’s edition of sequel bits:

Talk about sensory overload. The new international poster for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is a little too busy. Unlike the trailer and super bowl spot, though, Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is front and center:

Prometheus‘ David isn’t the only droid played by Michael Fassbender in this May’s Alien: Covenant. Aboard the Covenant is Walter, who Fassbender says is “pretty logical, much more of a servant without the ego.” Unlike David, Walter shares less in common with his makers. Say hello to Walter in this new featurette for Ridley Scott‘s sequel:

A month after we witness the sweet, sweet sight of Danny McBride battling some xenomorphs, Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) returns in Cars 3. The talking race car isn’t a fan favorite for some (older) diehard Pixar fans, but the Pixar franchise has plenty of young fans. They’ll probably be delighted when they see this cool, full not but overcrowded poster at their local theater:

Kong: Skull Island presents an island full of wonder, mostly terror, and, of course, monsters. The monsters on the island have more personality than most of the humans they attack, so fans of Jordan Vogt-Roberts‘ film may leave the theater wanting to know more about these well-designed creatures in the four-issue series, Skull Island: The Birth of Kong, which is both a prequel and sequel to the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer Arvid Nelson and artist Zid‘s story dives into Kong’s history with the island, including his war with the skull crawlers. Issue one hits shelves April 5.

If there’s one character with plenty of personality in Kong: Skull Island, it’s Hank Marlow (John C. Reilly). He’s magic in every scene. While Legendary has their sights set on Kong’s future battles, Vogt-Roberts joked he’d want a comedy about Marlow and Gunepi adjusting to their new lives on the island (Source: Cinemablend):

I mean, all people are f—ing excited about the idea for Kong and Godzilla and Rodan and all those creatures clashing. I don’t exactly know where the world’s plans are. In fact, I keep joking that personally, I’m more interested in doing a $30 million version of young John C. Reilly on the island. Just some weird, the oddball monster comedy with him and Gunpei. So I don’t really know where they’d take it from here.

After Kong: Skull Island had come out this past weekend, Warner Bros. released three additional posters for the movie. Again, the marketing team captured the spirit of the big ‘ol monster film.

Here are three new excellent Kong: Skull Island posters (via Heroic Hollywood).