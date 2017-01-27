In this edition of Sequel Bits:

It’s been rumored that the sequel to Jurassic World would begin filming in February and a new tweet from director J.A. Bayona lends some credence to this. As you can see above, he shared a picture of some props, helmets with a very familiar logo, and noted “Getting ready for the journey.” If filming does start soon, does that mean we’ll be hearing the actual title before long? Because I’m getting tired of writing Jurassic World 2.

The X-Men movie continuity has gotten so sloppy and confusing that the upcoming Logan has seemingly chosen to take place in its own alternate universe rather than deal with it. Deadpool 2 will take a similar approach, seeing the convoluted timeline as something that should be mocked. As screenwriter Paul Wernick, who wrote the first film alongside Rhett Reese, told The Hollywood Reporter:

What’s nice is Deadpool exists in his own universe. He’s part of the larger X-Men universe, but in a way he isn’t. He interacts with that world but he is in the present. We don’t deal with the ’60s or the ’70s or the future. It’s here and now. More than anything, I think he’s going to have his fun with what they do in the other franchise. But fortunately, we don’t have to play by those same rules. Deadpool is a movie that did break all the rules. And I think we’re going to continue to break those rules. That involves knowing that he’s in a movie, talking to the audience, breaking that fourth wall, a characteristic that they established so brilliantly in the comics way back when. So yeah, I do think that timelines are something that we can make fun of and don’t have to be slave to.

Speaking of new X-Men movies, here’s the newest poster for Logan, which invites you to get lost in every scar and crag of the aged Wolverine’s face.

Is it news that Laura Vandervoort and Hannah Anderson have joined the cast of Saw: Legacy? Yeah, of course it is. However, the bigger news may be that Saw: Legacy was already quickly filmed in November and they’re just now getting around to announcing members of the cast. That’s the Saw way. After all, they used to pump these things out once a year or so. While some Saw movies have been pretty good and others have been awful, I’m very curious to see what the eighth film in the series feels like since they have some new blood at the helm: Daybreakers and Predestination directors Peter and Michael Spierig. Saw Legacy is due out on October 27, 2017.