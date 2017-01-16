In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Dan Trachtenberg’s 10 Cloverfield Lane ends on an intentional cliffhanger, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Michelle making a big decision after being presented with a literal fork in the road. And while the anthology format of the Cloverfield movies probably means we’ll never get to see what happens next, Winstead says she’d be down for a sequel:

I know that Dan and I would love to continue that story. The anthology series is where they are going with it, so whether or not that ever comes back to Michelle’s story, I’m not sure. But I know Dan always had more in mind, so I would love the opportunity to explore that. If anybody would every let us do that, we would jump on it.

Zoe Kravitz has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, playing Leta Lestrange, a witch glimpsed in a photograph among Newt Scamander’s possessions. Naturally, that was just the groundwork for her role in the sequel, which begins shooting this summer. Speaking with Collider, she talked about signing on to the series without reading the script:

I’m very excited. The one day I was on set for that, and also for my audition process, being able to work with Eddie [Redmayne] and David [Yates] was incredible. The script was very under wraps, so even signing onto it, I hadn’t read the script. I just went off of who was involved, and J.K. Rowling and the Harry Potter films, so I knew it was going to be incredible, especially with how involved J.K. is. And then, I got to see the film, after I was already signed on, and it exceeded my expectations. That was a really interesting experience, to sit back and watch a movie that you loved, and then get to walk out and say, “I get to be in that!” It’s a very cool thing.

She also spoke about Leta’s “complex relationship” with Newt:

I think there’s a few ahead. The relationship between Leta and Newt Scamander is a complex relationship, so I think there will be a lot of time for that to grow and develop, which will be fun.

Considering that Leta shares a surname with Bellatrix Lestrange (the villain played by Helena Bonham Carter in the original Harry Potter movies), we can probably expect some kind of revelation about her…

RELAX, pitches. I’m here. #PitchPerfect A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Earlier this month, Anna Kendrick shared a picture of the Pitch Perfect 3 cast on her Instagram feed, which included a number of familiar faces like Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy), Chrissie Fit (Flo), Shelley Regner (Ashley), Ester Dean (Cynthia Rose), Hana Mae Lee (Lilly), Brittany Snow (Chloe), Anna Camp (Aubrey) and Kelley Jakle (Jessica). Not present was Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily. However, Steinfeld took to her own personal Instagram page to confirm that yes, the rookie singer will be back for part three, even if she wasn’t present in Anna Kendrick’s big group photo.

Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma Entertainment has been producing gross, weird, and supremely niche genre entertainment for decades now and the mere existence of the cheekily titled Return to Return Nuke ‘Em High AKA Vol. 2 is a reminder that no one makes them as fast and filthy as these people. As the title implies, this is a sequel to 2013’s Return to Nuke ‘Em High, which was a sequel to 1994’s Class of Nuke ‘Em High 3: The Good, the Bad and the Subhumanoid, which was a sequel to 1991’s Class of Nuke ‘Em High 2: Subhumanoid Meltdown, which was the first follow-up to 1986’s Class of Nuke ‘Em High. Here’s what you can expect in this latest entry: