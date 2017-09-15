One of the many reasons why Wonder Woman worked so well was because it was unafraid to make a joke. Gal Gadot wasn’t just an inspiring superhero, but a surprisingly deft comedian, delivering lines like, “My mother sculpted me from clay and I was brought to life by Zeus” with an admirably straight face.

Given the job of acting off Gadot was Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, whose debonair spy often found himself hilariously fumbling for words around Diana. This meet-cute relationship felt like it was airlifted straight out of a romantic comedy, and in no sequence was it more apparent than the boat scene. One of the comedy highlights of the movie, it featured Steve trying to explain the world of men to a bemused Diana. It’s flirty, thriving, and mostly improvised. Pine’s improvised lines were enough to create an alternate version of the Wonder Woman boat scene, which was recently released online in anticipation of the DC film’s Blu-ray release.

The alternate boat scene comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, which released the clip a week before the Blu-ray arrival.

The scene plays out similar to the original boat scene, with Diana explaining her creation before her and Steve dive into an awkward exchange about “the pleasures of the flesh.” The biggest difference are Steve’s reactions to Diana’s frank confessions, first wearily responding to her knowledge of the world of men coming from “The Great Books” before searching under the boat for food. He restlessly moves around the small boat while Diana explains her origin, only stopping to laugh at what he perceives to be her joke.

When he realizes it’s not, his face drops and we go into the familiar conversation about sex and Diana’s assessment that, “when it comes to procreation, men are essential, but for pleasure, not necessary.”

In an interview with EW earlier this year, Pine described how Gadot set up the scene to make his improvisation easier:

“She’s delivering lines like, ‘My father is Zeus.’ That is just so ridiculous. And she has to say it with a straight face, with a certain amount of innocence and earnestness. I get to react like any human being would to hearing something as ridiculous as that. So I had it easy.’”

This version of the boat scene is a little less electric than the one that made the final cut, with Steve’s reactions feeling a more despondent than baffled. I’m glad the final cut is the version we saw in theaters, though Pine’s gawky body language in this alternate scene makes it worth the watch.

Wonder Woman is available now for digital download and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 19, 2017.