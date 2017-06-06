The offerings from Neill Blomkamp‘s Oats Studios looks more bonkers by the minute.

The experimental short film studio from the director of District 9, Elysium and Chappie dropped a second teaser trailer Monday, and it’s chock full of new footage of creepy aliens, gory bodies, and Sigourney Weaver. Hey, since we’re not getting Blomkamp’s Alien 5, I’ll take it.

“From director Neill Blomkamp comes a studio introducing a series of experimental short films, experimental content, and more weird shit,” the trailer for “Vol. 1” of the studio announces. It’s more action-packed than the first teaser, which went for a moody atmosphere over the acid trip of sci-fi gore and violence that we’re getting in this teaser.

There’s an unconscious man hooked up to a 12 Monkeys-like machine, a battle-worn Sigourney Weaver looking sternly ahead as something explodes in front of her, soldiers trekking through the jungle, a man with his eyes scooped out, a sinister cooking show, and lots of insanely creepy monster designs — reptilian aliens, bloody skeletal beings, and destroyed androids covered in gore.

“Who are you? What are you becoming? These details are slipping away from me every day,” a man tonelessly says at the beginning of the trailer.

As we see shots of an ominous spaceship and a skeleton levitating medical supplies, a woman’s voice pleads, “Please tell me, what futures do you see?”

There are still few details about when Oats Studios will launch, as the trailers vaguely announce that they will be “streaming soon on YouTube and Steam.” Steam is better known as Valve’s popular distributor of PC games, but with its partnership with Blomkamp over Oats Studios, it seems that they’re looking to expand.

Blomkamp too is probably looking to retool his career with his return to short films, the medium that earned him attention in the first place with his Alive in Joburg, the gritty sci-fi faux documentary that became the basis for his feature film debut and biggest hit to date, District 9.

While Blomkamp has confirmed that he plans to return to feature films eventually with a potential spin-off film of District 9, I don’t mind that he focuses his efforts on Oats Studios, where he can unleash his wacky and weird ideas without the oversight of movie studios. If the short films are anything like that one-minute teaser, it’ll be a trip worth taking.