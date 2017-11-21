A few months ago we featured a scratch-off poster that had 100 essential movies for you to scratch off as you watched them like a lottery ticket checklist. Now another one is available for you to check out with a slightly different list of movies to keep track of this time.

The 100 Movies Bucket List scratch-off poster isn’t quite as stylish as the other one we featured, but it’s still a fun way to keep track of this extensive list of movies that everyone should see. Check out the scratch-off movie poster below.

Here’s the latest scratch-off movie poster from the novelty retailer Firebox:

As you can see, there are classics like Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Jaws and more. But they also include some must-see movies outside of the mainstream such as The Professional and Spirited Away. There’s a good chance most movie fans out there have seen a lot of these movies. So if anything, this is probably a great gift for an experienced cinephile to get one of their friends who needs to start watching more movies.

The only problem with this particular scratch-off movie poster is that it doesn’t yet ship to the United States. So if you’re looking to give it to someone this Christmas, you might want to go with the other option we highlighted from earlier this year. Both will make someone’s movie education a little more fun, and then they’ll have something to show off when they’re completely finished with the whole list.