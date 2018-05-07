Steven Spielberg‘s World War II epic Saving Private Ryan is coming to 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo for the first time, and we have a chance for you to win a free copy.

Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan is turning 20 years old this year. In honor of the anniversary, the film is being released on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo.

Saving Private Ryan follows Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) as he “takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realties of war, while searching for Ryan, each man embarks upon a personal journey and discovers their own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency and courage.”

It’s safe to say that Saving Private Ryan is one of Spielberg‘s best films. It’s technically masterful, but it’s also loaded with emotion. The film’s lengthy opening sequence recreating the D-Day invasion is pulse-pounding and unforgettable, and the film that follows is truly epic. Spielberg won his second Academy Award for Best Director for the film, and rightfully so.

