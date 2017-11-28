Saturday Night Live finished up a batch of three episodes just before Thanksgiving, and now they’re about to do the same with three more back-to-back episodes scheduled for the month of December, leading right up to Christmas. NBC announced the final trio of episodes airing in 2018 along with the three stars who will be hosting them.

Find out the line-up of Saturday Night Live December 2017 hosts below.

The new trio of episodes to end 2017 kicks off on December 2 when Saoirse Ronan hosts for the first time. The star of Brooklyn, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Hanna has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the indie darling Lady Bird, so it comes as no surprise that SNL brought her in to host, especially after bringing in the likes of Kumail Nanjiani and Tiffany Hadish to host earlier this season.

Saoirse Ronan is a New York native, but she grew up in Ireland, so who better to join her as musical host than U2? The band has their 14th album “Songs of Experience” arriving the day before SNL airs, so they’ll be bringing some of their new songs to Studio 8H. They might even get in on a sketch along with Saorise Ronan if the writers come up with something good.

The next week on December 9, we’ll see James Franco back to host the series for a fourth time. The last time Franco hosted was in 2014, so with The Disaster Artist due in select theaters on December 1 before expanding wide on December 8, there’s no better time for him to return to the late night sketch series. Franco is a favorite guest at SNL, so much that Lorne Michaels even let him shoot the documentary Saturday Night from behind the scenes of the John Malkovich-hosted episode in 2008.

Franco will be joined by musical guest SZA, the recording artist whose album “Ctrl” debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Finally, Kevin Hart is returning to host Saturday Night Live for what will be the Christmas episode of the season on December 16. Hart has the sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle arriving the following week, and as a seasoned comedian, he’s a safe bet to bring in the larger ratings that usually come with the holiday episode that closes out the year. There might even be a chance for his Jumanji co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan to make an appearance.

Hart will be joined by Foo Fighters as the musical guest, back for the seventh time on the series. The band’s most recent album debuted back in September, and they’re going on a whole new tour in 2018. Dave Grohl and his bandmates have consistently appeared in sketches whenever they’re the musical guest on the show, so hopefully that tradition continues with this episode as well.

The November episodes of Saturday Night Live were mostly a disappointment, so hopefully these three episodes finishing out 2017 will end the year on a strong note.