This weekend brought the first of the final three episodes finishing out 2017 for Saturday Night Live, and we got to see the wonderful Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird, Brooklyn) make her hosting debut. The New York native brought her signature Irish brogue to Studio 8H, and she couldn’t have been more comfortable among the seasoned comedians of SNL.

But how was the episode? Thankfully, this was a solid episode of Saturday Night Live with the right mix of satire, oddity and even a couple of sketches that felt like they went against the grain of the more popular SNL sketch formulas. We run through the best and worst sketches of the Saoirise Ronan hosted Saturday Night Live below

The Best

Welcome to Hell – For everyone who has felt overwhelmed by all the sexual harassment accusations happening pretty much every day for the past couple months, the female cast members of Saturday Night Live created a music video to welcome us all to what life is like for women every day. The fact that this is modeled like a Katy Perry music video makes it all the more perfect as they point out all the things that are ruined by the presence of rampant sexual harassment.

The Race – I’m not sure how this didn’t end up in the 10-to-1 spot, but I’m hoping it’s because Lorne Michaels realized how brilliant it was. This plays out like a quirky short film rather than a sketch. The 1980s visual style and costume design combined with the escalation of weird made me love this sketch so much.

Floribama Shore – I just so happened to catch a commercial for this completely real new MTV show not too longer ago, and this send-up of the latest reality trash trying desperately to be the next Jersey Shore couldn’t be better. Everyone is hilarious in this sketch, and I love the dark turn it takes at the end when the hurricane ends up claiming one of the housemates. Now if we could get the real show’s cast to be taken out by a hurricane, that would be great.