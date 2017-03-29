Are you ready for seconds? Netflix has officially renewed its zombie mom series Santa Clarita Diet for a second season, and they have an announcement teaser full of body parts to prove it.Stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant will be back to reprise their roles. They seem pretty excited in this trailer:

The vague release date of “2018” is all that’s provided here, but for follow-up seasons of their shows, Netflix generally likes to stick to the same timeframe that the first season was released. So I’d guess we’ll see season 2 of this show hit the streaming service in early February next year.

The first season of Santa Clarita Diet followed real estate agents Sheila and Joel Hammond and their daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), whose lives are drastically changed when Sheila suddenly becomes a zombie who must feed on human flesh to survive. I haven’t caught up with the series yet, but from what I’ve seen, Barrymore totally went for it in this show, leaving it all on the table and diving into the show’s disgusting gore with abandon. And hey, any show that casts Patton Oswalt, Nathan Fillion, Portia de Rossi, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Ravi Patel, Ryan Hansen, and Andy Richter in supporting roles is A-OK in my book.

That Santa Clarita Diet received a second season renewal isn’t super surprising, especially when you consider that Netflix has renewed every single one of its non-documentary original series for a second season. And because the streaming service doesn’t provide viewership numbers for its shows, no one except for the people who work there truly know how any of their properties are performing compared to contemporaries on networks or cable channels. That information is something the streaming service keeps close to the vest. Since they’ve upended the traditional television model using tactics like that one, I don’t imagine they’ll start playing by anyone else’s rules any time soon.