Next week brings the insanity that is San Diego Comic-Con, and the /Film crew will again be on hand in Southern California to join the thousands of fans in attendance, hoping to get a sneak peek at what’s to come from their favorite movies and TV shows on the horizon.

The movie studio panels will be lighter than usual with only 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. Pictures and Marvel Studios showing up, but there will be a Comic-Con presence on the show floor from some of the other studios, not to mention a showcase of Netflix’s movies Death Note and Bright. But the TV shows are out in full force, with big panels for shows like Stranger Things, Westworld, Star Trek Discovery, Legion and many more.

Below we’ve assembled all the panels for your favorite TV shows and movies from the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 schedule, so if you can’t get into the ones you want, you might be able to find something else as a substitute panel instead.

Wednesday, July 19 (Preview Night)

6pm-10pm – Sneak Preview Screening – Black Lightning, Krypton and More

Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue the annual Preview Night tradition with an exclusive pilot screening of Deception, plus exclusive video presentations of some of the most highly anticipated series of the 2017-18 television season—Krypton and Black Lightning—as well as a brand-new hour-long episode of Teen Titans Go! and special surprises. (Ballroom 20)

Thursday, July 20

10am-10:50am – The 5th Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero

From the ominous horns of Jaws to the inspiring theme for Star Wars, music has always been an important supporting character in movies. For the superhero genre, the music reflects these emotions and more. This panel offers a behind-the-scenes look at the music of today’s biggest superhero film and TV projects, with unreleased film clips and never-before-heard music. Participating composers include Mark Isham (Cloak & Dagger), Marco Beltrami (Logan, The Wolverine), Brian Tyler (The Mummy, Power Rangers), David Russo (Gotham), Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther; Death Wish), and Lorne Balfe (The LEGO Batman Movie), moderated by Ray Costa. Posters, signed CDs, and other merchandise will be given to audience members who participate in the Q&A. (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

10am-11am – Teen Titans Go!

New episode! New episode! New episode! The Titans are back at it again with another fun-filled panel to kick off your Comic-Con weekend. Producers and members of the voice cast will answer your questions and premier a Titan-sized special one-hour episode. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Teen Titans Go! airs Fridays at 6/5c on Cartoon Network. (Room 6A)

10am-11am – The Future is Female: Women in Animation

Marge Dean (WIA co-president, GM at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios), Molly Mason-Boulé (VP content group, Electronic Arts Worldwide Studios), Maggie Malone (VP, creative affairs, Walt Disney Animation Studios), and Jinko Gotoh (executive producer, The Lego Movie Sequel, Warner Animation Group) discuss female creative talent by format, unconscious bias, and the goal of obtaining 50-50 by 2025, with women sharing equally in the creation, production, and rewards of animation. (Room 7AB)

10am-11:30am – The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows

Ron Diamond (founder and curator of the Animation Show of Shows and Acme Filmworks) presents a curated program of new animated shorts, including work from 11 countries, featuring Mirror from This American Life’s Ira Glass, Chris Ware, and John Kuramoto; Google Spotlight Stories’ Oscar-nominated Pearl ; and Walt Disney Pictures’ and Pixar Animation Studios’ Academy Award winner Piper. A tour de force selection of heartfelt, emotionally impactful, and socially relevant topics. Diamond will lead an audience Q&A session. (Ballroom 20)

10:15am-11:15am – Ghostbusters 101: A Ghostbusters Panel of Biblical Proprtions

Join Ghostbusters co-creator Ivan Reitman and the IDW Ghostbusters brain trust of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Tom Waltz as they discuss the long-running, critically acclaimed, and fan-adored Ghostbusters franchise including everything from the classic original movies to the long-running comic book history at IDW Publishing . . . as well as future plans for major events from Ghost Corps that will add to the beloved brand’s canon, bringing the different Ghostbusters worlds together like never before! Be there . . . or be slimed! (Room 6DE)

10:30am-11:30am – DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender, A Netflix Original Series

Zarkon has been defeated and Shiro is nowhere to be found. Without a pilot for the Black Lion or the ability to form Voltron, the team must quickly devise a plan, as the ascension of Prince Lotor pulls them into a perilous game of cat and mouse. Executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Tyler Labine debut the first episode of season 3 of the Netflix original series DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender. All attendees will receive an SDCC-exclusive poster created by the Voltron crew. (Room 6BCF)

11:15am-12:15pm – Unikitty! New Episode Premiere and Q&A

Your favorite character from The LEGO Movie now has her own show! Journey to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts, and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!, an all-new animated series. As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities. Unikitty is most interested in making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity, but don’t misunderstand her optimism-she is one kitty not to be crossed. While she may be full of boundless energy and creativity, Unikitty is a force to be reckoned with if anyone gets in the way of spreading her positive vibes, especially if anyone makes her little brother and best friend, Puppycorn, sad. Also living in the castle are Dr. Fox, the resident scientist, and Unikitty’s trusty bodyguard, Hawkodile. Producers and members of the voice cast will give a sneak peek at this new series and explain how Unikitty and her friends will make sure that every day is the happiest and most creative ever! Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Unikitty! is coming soon to Cartoon Network. (Room 6A)

11:30am-12:30pm – 20th Century Fox

There’s no official description for this panel, but since 20th Century Fox has Deadpool 2, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants on the way, the studio is expected to tease their upcoming slate of comic book movies, and perhaps some other blockbusters they have on the way like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Murder on the Orient Express, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Red Sparrow, The Predator and more. (Hall H)

12:30pm-1:30pm – Justice League Action Video Presentation and Q&A

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman lead the DC Comics superheroes against their most infamous foes in adventures packed with relentless thrills, fun, and action in Justice League Action. Whether defending the Earth, facing invaders from space, or battling bizarre forces of magic, the always-rotating team of Justice League heroes are up to any challenge. Producers and members of the voice cast will be on hand to screen an all-new episode as well as participate in a Q&A. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Justice League Action airs Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. (Room 6A)

12:45pm-1:45pm – Brigsby Bear Cast and Filmmakers Panel

This panel will explore the upcoming Sony Pictures Classics film Brigsby Bear with Kyle Mooney, Dave McCary, Beck Bennett, Kevin Costello, and members of The Lonely Island, moderated by Entertainment Weekly’ s Anthony Breznican. There will be an exclusive extended clip of the film followed by a Q&A session. (Hall H)

1pm-2pm – Mondo Mania

Mondo’s art posters bring to life beloved films, television shows, and comics. Rob Jones (founder/creative director), Eric Garza (creative director), Jay Shaw (creative director/artist), Jason Edmiston (artist), and Tom Whalen (artist) discuss how their richly imaginative work is fueled by a love of pop culture and an invaluable synergy with fans. (Room 7AB)

1:45pm-2:45pm – Rocko’s Modern Life: Return to Earth

A panel from Nickelodeon that is bound to have fans shouting, “Oh my!” and “SPUNKYYY!” Original show creator Joe Murray and Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt), Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head), Cosmo Segurson (director), and moderator Marc Snetiker (Entertainment Weekly) will dive deep into the lore of the cartoon classic and reveal what to expect from Rocko’s return to the screen. (Room 6A)

2pm-2:50pm – Colony Season 3 Revealed

The cast of Colony and executive producers Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Ryan Condal (Hercules) take fans “behind the wall” of the upcoming third season with a dynamic Q&A and an in-depth look back at last season’s shocking finale. The Bowman Family escaped the LA bloc by the thinnest of margins . . . but what lies beyond the Wall may reveal a greater danger! (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

2pm-3pm – Disney Animation Studios: The Art of Story

Think, act, draw, pitch. Get the inside scoop on the story development process from the story artists of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The artists will share their creative process for going from script to board to pitch. (Room 7AB)

2pm-3pm – IFC’s Stan Against Evil

John C. McGinley, Janet Varney, and executive producer Dana Gould share an exclusive sneak peek of season 2, answer fan questions, and discuss the first season of the horror comedy series that the New York Times called “a gruesome, deadpan delight.” The panel, like the show, is guaranteed to be a hell-larious good time. (Room 5AB)

2pm-3pm – Teen Wolf

Just before the series is set to end its historic run on MTV, this panel will take a look back at where it all began. Teen Wolf cast and crew will be on hand to reminisce about how the show got started, talk through the challenges that shaped it as it grew into a beloved series, and tease the epic moments that will close out a six-year saga. Expect series regulars, surprise guests, and one last chance to say goodbye to a TV show that defied expectations at every turn. (Hall H)

2:15pm-3:15pm – DC Universe Original Movies 10th Anniversary

Ten years. Thirty films. Five shorts. And innumerable fan-favorite moments. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment celebrates a decade of animated DC Entertainment-infused films with an exciting panel in conjunction with the release of the DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection, a comprehensive box set of the films, shorts, dazzling new enhanced content, and a few exclusive collectible items, coming in fall 2017. Producers Bruce Timm (Superman: Doomsday, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) and James Tucker (Justice League: War, Justice League Dark) and co-producers/screenwriters Alan Burnett (Batman: The Animated Series) and Jim Krieg (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox) will lead a panel discussion that will include actors Kevin Conroy (Batman and Harley Quinn), Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke), John DiMaggio (Batman: Under the Red Hood), Vanessa Marshall (Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths), Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Ugly Betty, Justice League vs. Teen Titans), and some very special guests. Moderator Gary Miereanu will have some very exclusive gifts for the most intelligent, inquisitive fans. (Room 6BCF)

2:30pm-3pm – SyFy Battlestar Galactica Reunion

A superfan’s dream come true! The cast and creators of the Emmy Award-winning Battlestar Galactica will come together for an exclusive Comic-Con reunion. They’ll provide insight into this critically acclaimed hit and look back on some of the show’s most hotly debated moments-the Pegasus arrival, New Caprica, the finale, and the truth about the Cylons. (Ballroom 20)

3pm-3:50pm – Van Helsing Season 2

Premiering exclusive footage from the highly anticipated new season of SYFY’s Van Helsing. Stars Kelly Overton (True Blood), Jonathan Scarfe (Hell on Wheels), Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue), Christopher Heyerdahl (Twilight, True Blood), Paul Johansson (One Tree Hill), Aleks Paunovic (Continuum, iZombie), and Rukiya Bernard will join creator/showrunner Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men, Hell on Wheels) and executive producer Mike Frislev (Fargo, Hell on Wheels) in a Q&A moderated by executive producer Chad Oakes (Fargo, Hell on Wheels). (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

3:15pm-4:15pm – DC: Geoff Johns

Superstar DC writer, president, and chief creative officer Geoff Johns is on hand for an all-access, in-depth discussion. This program will give you insight to one of the genre’s most influential people. With the upcoming Doomsday Clock, there will be much to cover! (Room 6DE)

3:15pm-4:30pm – Netflix Films: Bright and Death Note

Netflix presents a special sneak peek at David Ayer’s new action-thriller film, Bright, set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, and Édgar Ramírez, and director David Ayer will debut exclusive footage from the film and answer audience questions. Attendees will also be treated to a first look at the new movie Death Note, based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. Cast and filmmakers from this edgy thriller will debut footage and share details of the project’s transition from fan-favorite graphic novel to film. (Hall H)

3:45pm-4:45pm – The Strain Screening and Q&A

The world has gone dark in the wake of a nuclear explosion and strigoi are in control. Do these heroes have what it takes to save humankind? The Strain, FX’s action-packed vampire thriller based on the bestselling books from Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, returns for its fourth and final season. Get a sneak peek at never-before-seen footage and then join showrunner/executive producer/writer Carlton Cuse, executive producer/writer Chuck Hogan, and stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, and Max Charles as they discuss the challenges (and fun!) of bringing this post-apocalyptic world to life. (Ballroom 20)

4pm-4:50pm – Z Nation

From SYFY and the executive producer of Eureka, Z Nation is the critically acclaimed action-horror series and SYFY’s top-rated scripted series, currently in production for season 4. After a Zombie apocalypse decimates the world, a group of everyday heroes must transport the only known survivor of the zombie virus from New York to California, where the last functioning viral lab is waiting for his blood. Panelists include Kellita Smith (The First Family), D. J. Qualls (The New Guy, Road Trip), Keith Allan (Social Nightmare), and Russell Hodgkinson (Big Fish). (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

4:15pm-5:15pm – Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Remastered and Ready for Blu-ray

Warner Archive Collection celebrates its 25th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series with a look back at the landmark animated theatrical release, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which is making its Blu-ray debut this year. Bruce Wayne and Batman are forced to confront issues on several fronts as Bruce deals with the return of his lost love-Andrea Beaumont-while Batman is accused of being the mysterious vigilante knocking off prominent Gotham mob figures. While the city demands Batman be brought to justice, the Joker arrives on the scene to further complicate matters, determined to annihilate his old archenemy, this new vigilante, or both. Superhero animation guru and executive producer Bruce Timm, Eric Radomski, legendary Batman voice Kevin Conroy, co-screenwriter Alan Burnett, and Warner Archive Podcast hosts D. W. Ferranti and Matthew Patterson will offer a glimpse at the remastered footage and discuss the creation of this beloved thriller. And, as always, moderator Gary Miereanu will have WAC giveaways for some lucky fans. Warner Archive Collection will make Batman: Mask of the Phantasm available on Blu-ray starting July 25 at your favorite online retailers. (Room 6A)

4:45pm-5:45pm – Ghosted

Be one of the first to see FOX’s highly anticipated new action-comedy Ghosted, starring Craig Robinson (The Office) and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation). Ghosted is about the partnership between two polar opposites-a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer”-who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Robinson and Scott are joined by Ally Walker (Sons of Anarchy) and executive producers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten to discuss this paranormal buddy comedy coming to FOX this fall. (Room 6BCF)

5pm-6pm – Legion Screening and Q&A

Legion, based on the New Mutants Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a troubled young man who grew up believing himself to be schizophrenic, only to discover he is something more than human. In fact, David could be the most powerful mutant who has ever lived. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people at a facility called Summerland, David learns to accept his true self and defeat the Shadow King. Or so they all believe. Creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley is joined by fellow executive producers John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, and Jeph Loeb and series stars Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, and Amber Midthunder for a conversation on what to look forward to from season 2 of Legion. (Ballroom 20)

5pm-6pm – Star Trek: The Next 50 Years

The authors of the critically acclaimed bestselling two-volume series from St. Martin’s Press The Fifty-Year Mission, Mark A. Altman (Free Enterprise, The Librarians) and Edward Gross (Empire, FHM, Geek Magazine), along with Access Hollywood’ s Scott Mantz, look back at five decades of Star Trek and speculate on where the franchise will boldly go over the next 50 years, including the latest news from the set of Star Trek: Discovery, the future of the movie franchise, and why we need Trek today more than ever. (Room 25ABC)

6pm-7pm – The Exorcist

FOX’s breakout thriller returns for a second season. Join Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera, Sense8), Father Marcus (Ben Daniels, House of Cards), Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan, Skyfall), and executive producers Jeremy Slater (Fantastic Four) and Sean Crouch (Numb3rs) for a special fan tribute panel including highlights and insights on the new season. (Room 6BCF)

6:15pm-7pm – Marvel Television: Marvel’s Inhumans

The Inhumans have landed in San Diego! Special guests of the highly anticipated Marvel’s Inhumans unveil an explosive panel moderated by executive producer Jeph Loeb. This event series will premiere a version of the first two episodes exclusively in IMAX theatres for a two-week window prior to the debut of the full series on ABC. (Ballroom 20)

6:45pm-7:45pm – The LEGO Ninjago Movie

In this big screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, a.k.a. the Green Ninja (Dave Franco), along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu (Jackie Chan), as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu. (Room 6A)

7pm-8pm – Adam West Celebration

For many, Adam West provided the initial gateway to Batman through the glorious televised tales of the late ’60s. Tonight, fans will come together to celebrate his beloved performance and the 50+ years that followed with video footage and personal anecdotes. Please join director/writer/actor Kevin Smith (Clerks, Comic Book Men), actor/radio personality Ralph Garman (Family Guy, Starring Adam West), producer James Tucker (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders), moderator Gary Miereanu and an ever-growing list of special guests in this salute to the legendary “Bright Knight.” (Room 6DE)

7pm-8pm – Netflix Original: Castlevania with Adi Shankar

Castlevania is one of the most popular video game franchises by Konami and Hideo Kojima. Brought to us with vivid animation through Netflix, fans will want to hear what the behind the scene stories are from the cast and crew. Jessica Tseang (founder Girl on Geek, Little Geek Girls) will lead a lively discussion with Adi Shankar (showrunner and executive producer of Castlevania, executive producer Dredd), Sam Deats (director Castlevania, Powerhouse Animation), and Kevin Kolde (executive producer and showrunner for Castlevania, producer Bee and Puppycat, Adventure Time) on what it took to bring this project to us. A Q&A will follow for those with burning questions! (Room 5AB)

7:15pm-8:15pm – 12 Monkeys

Attention, time travelers! After an exciting season of searching for, and ultimately finding, the Witness, everyone was stunned by the revelations in the finale. The executive producer and cast of this SYFY hit series look back at the show’s most talked-about moments and tease the upcoming fourth and final season. You won’t want to miss some exclusive surprises! (Room 6BCF)

10pm-12am – Netflix Surprise Screening

Netflix will have a surprise screening of an upcoming original movie before its premiere. Stay tuned and visit the Netflix booth on the convention floor to learn more! (Horton Grand Theatre)