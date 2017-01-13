There are plenty of blockbuster comic book movies coming out of Hollywood every year, but as we teased last year, Russia has put together their own assembly of superheroes for the big screen.

Guardians (or Zashchitniki as it’s called in Russia) follows a team of four superpowered individuals (each representing different nationalities of the Soviet Union) who were once part of an organization called Patriot during the Cold War. Since then they’ve been in hiding, forced to hide their identities, but when a new threat emerges, they must return to action. With the film coming to Russian theaters next month, one final trailer shows off the blockbuster action that’s in store.

Watch the new Russian Guardians trailer after the jump.

The superhero team features Arsus (Anton Pampushnyy), who has the ability to transform into a bear. What’s cool about his power, besides the obvious, is that he can control just how much of his body transforms into a bear. So sometimes he’ll fully become a bear, other times he be half-man, half bear. But all the time, he’s a big, tough bad ass.

Then there’s Ler (Sebastien Sisak), who is kind of like Magneto, except that he has the ability to manipulate and move rocks with his mind. That seems slightly less helpful than the ability to control metal, but with so many buildings made of concrete and various rocks shaped into building materials, it’s still quite a useful power.

Khan (Sanzhar Madiyev) looks a lot like The Winter Soldier, but instead of having a metal arm, he has giant sickles, the same blade that you see paired with a hammer in the flag of the Soviet Union. There’s clearly some not so subtle symbolism there. Khan also has some impressive acrobatic skills, superhuman strength and can move so fast that it looks like he’s teleporting. He seems like the most powerful of the team.

Finally, there’s Kseniya (Alina Lanina), who can manipulate water and can become invisible. She seems like a blend of Storm from X-Men and Sue Storm from Fantastic Four. She has these teal lights that also run up her hrms

Then there’s the villain, August Kuratov (Stanislav Shirin), looking like an electrified version of Bane. He has a machine named “Modul-1” which allows him to control any technical equipment, including those spider-like drones you see walking around. His plan is to build an army of clones in order to capture Moscow, in preparation to control the whole world. He’s also armed with a mechanized exoframe-like harness that enhances his physical abilities to the point where he could overpower Ler while the latter is using his rock exoskeleton power.

We’re not sure if we’ll ever get to see Guardians here in the United States, but it hits Russian theaters on February 23. Here’s hoping the film from director Sarik Andreasyan at least gets some kind of home video release over here so we can enjoy this one.