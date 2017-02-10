Marvel’s Runaways has one of the greatest high concepts in modern superhero comics: what if a group of kids learned that their parents were all members of a super villain group known as The Pride? And what if they fled their homes and decided to use their inherited abilities for good? Originally created by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Adrian Alphona, the series was short-lived in its original incarnation but has only grown in popularity over the years as more people realize just how good it is. It was inevitable that it would become a television show and Hulu was lucky to get there first.

Now, shortly after the core cast of kids was announced, we know who will be playing their parents.

The news comes our way via TV Line and it’s a parade of familiar of unfamiliar faces. Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s James Marsters and Major Crimes‘ Ever Carradine will play Victor and Janet Stein, parents of Gregg Sulkin’s Chase. 24‘s Annie Werschling and Ray Donovan‘s Kip Pardue will play Leslie and Frank Dean, parents of Virginia Gardner’s Karolina. Alias‘ Kevin Weisman and Army Wives‘ Brigid Brannagh will play Dale and Stacey Yorkes, parents of Ariela Barer’s Gert. The Wire‘s Ryan Sands and American Crime Story‘s Angel Parker will play Geoffrey and Catherine Wilder, parents of Rhenzy Feliz’s Alex. Emily Owens M.D.‘s Brittany Ishibashi and Broadway’s James Yaegashi will play Tina and Robert Minoru, parents of Lyrica Okano’s Nico.

In case you missed it, here is the official description for each of the main kids:

Rhenzy Feliz (“Teen Wolf,” “Casual”) as Alex Wilder is a loud-and-proud nerd. Admittedly a bit of a loner, Alex spends much of his free-time playing video games, but deep down, what he wants most is to reunite his childhood group of friends.

Lyrica Okano ("The Affair," "Unforgettable") Nico Minoru–tough, intelligent, and independent–embodies teenage angst. A budding "Wiccan," Nico's carefully crafted goth appearance isolates her from her peers and family, but maybe what she really needs is someone to talk to.

Virginia Gardner ("Goat," "Little Bitches") as Karolina Dean, model-perfect exterior with a lot going on behind her professionally whitened smile, is burdened by the lofty expectations and responsibilities put upon her by her parents. Underneath her veneer of privilege and perfection, Karolina is experiencing a newfound eagerness to explore her identity and pursue her own desires.

Ariela Barer ("New Girl," "One Day at a Time") as Gert Yorkes is a purple-haired, bespectacled, contemporary riot grrrl. Never passing up a moment to stand on a soapbox, Gert sometimes wields her persona as a brash social justice warrior to mask her true feelings.

Gregg Sulkin ("Faking It," "Don't Hang Up," "Anti Social") as Chase Stein is a lacrosse-playing, high school heartthrob. While many write him off as a dumb jock, Chase exhibits flashes of untapped brilliance in engineering, not unlike his wildly successful father's.

Allegra Acosta ("100 Things to do Before High School," "Just Add Magic") as Molly Hernandez, the youngest and most innocent member of her friend group, is known for her peppy positivity and a deep yearning to belong.

Runaways is expected to begin production this month and the release date is to be determined. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Gossip Girl and The O.C. will serve as showrunners.