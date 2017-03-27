Before the weekend, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was made available on digital download. But those who are still standing by physical media are stuck waiting to relive the first Star Wars spin-off until it hits Blu-ray and DVD on April 4 next week. It might not be easy to wait until then, but perhaps a retro commercial pretending as if Rogue One is coming to VHS will help hold you over.

Star Wars fan Damien Kazan created this trailer for the home video release of Rogue One that looks like it was ripped straight from another VHS that has been through the VCR one too many times.

Here’s the Rogue One VHS trailer from Damien Kazan’s YouTube:

There’s a part of me that wishes I could get a collectible VHS copy of this movie just to put on the shelf with my old VHS copies of the Star Wars trilogy, but that doesn’t really feel like the best use of my paycheck. Then again, neither is buying Star Wars action figures, but that’s not stopping me from putting those on my shelves.

Anyway, pick up Rogue One on home video and you’ll get all these special features:

A Rogue Idea – Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept – and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films.

– Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept – and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films. Jyn: The Rebel – Get to know Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen.

– Get to know Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen. Cassian: The Spy – Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion.

– Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion. K-2SO: The Droid – Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance.

– Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance. Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills – Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.

– Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen. Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & The Revolutionary – Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects.

– Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects. The Empire – Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time.

– Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time. Visions of Hope: The Look of “Rogue One” – The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy.

– The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy. The Princess & The Governor – See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of Star Wars: A New Hope – as well as one of her most memorable foes­ – back to the screen.

– See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of Star Wars: A New Hope – as well as one of her most memorable foes­ – back to the screen. Epilogue: The Story Continues – Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told.

– Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told. Rogue Connections – Uncover Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect Rogue One to the Star Wars universe.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is available for digital download and hits Blu-ray and DVD on April 4.