In the 18 days that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was in theaters in 2016, the movie rounded up enough box office dollars to be the second highest grossing movie of the year. That’s most impressive, even if it’s not entirely unexpected from a Star Wars movie, and with more money pouring in everyday, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’re still learning new things about the movie whose production has been under a microscope ever since extensive reshoots were done last summer.

Following recent details on which scenes were reshoots, and how a unique pre-production process created a cut of Rogue One composed of footage from other movies, a whole slew of new photos from the set have been revealed, showing off more of the deleted scenes that fans like us are so desperate to know about. There’s one shot in particular that makes me wonder just what the scene in question would have entailed.

Check out the Rogue One deleted scene images and much more after the jump.

Before we get to the juicy stuff, a bunch of higher quality shots from the movie have been officially released:

Bu then there are these shots, showing more of the deleted scenes from the beach:

As you can see, these shots from the beach continue to show Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) involved in the action on the beach instead of staying inside the Imperial citadel where the Death Star plans were retrieved. You can even see the plans in Jyn’s left hand, and that’s Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) standing over her shoulder. The other photo features Gareth Edwards directing on the beach, with a kick-ass shirt that I want right now, and there’s Alan Tudyk standing beside him, further showing K-2SO was involved in the fighting on the shores as well.

There is also this shot of a reflective moment with Jyn Erso in the Rebel base on Yavin IV:

Was this a moment where Jyn had to consider the mission she was about to take on? She appears to be holding the kyber crystal necklace that her mother gave her just before sending her off to hide in the opening moments of the movie. Was there meant to be another flashback during this scene as she remembered the family she used to have?

However, by far the coolest new shot from a scene we didn’t see in Rogue One is this one:

That’s Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic, and he has his blaster drawn and pointed at someone off-screen as Imperial officers look on. This appears to be the room in which the Imperial officers view the destruction of Jedha after the Death Star’s primary weapon is tested on the planet that was mined for its kyber crystals. You may remember this scene featured a stand-off between Krennic and Grand Moff Tarkin as to who was going to be in charge of the Death Star from here on out, prompting Krennic to go whine to Darth Vader. Could this scene have featured Krennic drawing his blaster on Tarkin and threatening him at one point? We’ve heard that there are several different versions of some scenes, so maybe this is one of them.

Anyway, that’s all as far as more revelations are concerned. However, if you’d like to see more photos from the Rogue One set that just surfaced, below we have two big batches. One consists of set photographer snaps of scenes as they’re being filmed without the crew visible, while the other is a series of behind-the-scenes photos showing all the workings of the film crew.

Set Photographer Scene Shots

Behind the Scenes Images