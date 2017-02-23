Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now, and he’s all about using his fame to help other people. One of his new endeavors allowed him to not only help convicts who need a second chance at life, but also make a new film to show people that some prisoners just need a push in the right direction in order to get back on track.

HBO’s new documentary Rock and a Hard Place (which is not only a pun but also a Rolling Stones reference) follows Dwayne Johnson as he assists with the famous Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation Boot Camp, which has one of the highest success rates with their graduates. But their second chance at life doesn’t come easy, because it’s as much of a punishment as it is rehabilitation.

Rock and a Hard Place

The HBO documentary focuses on 38 convicts over four months (though the official synopsis says the program is six months) as drill sergeants do exactly what you expect them to do. It seems Johnson is brought in only briefly for a pep talk, but he’s also the executive producer of the documentary which is directed and produced by Jon Alpert and Matthew O’Neill.

It’s easy for some average citizens to write off criminals who are convicted for crimes, which is why the revolving door of the justice system exists today, creating career criminals who don’t know any better. But plenty of them are merely a product of a tragic environment. All some of these people need is someone like Dwayne Johnson to believe in them and the drill sergeants of the Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation Boot Camp to work them into submission.

Rock and a Hard Place hits HBO on Monday, March 27 at 10pm ET/PT.