Rings has been pushed back so many times at this point that there’s a very good chance you forgot it was coming at all. But you know who doesn’t forget about these things? Creepy little girls trapped in wells who wreak vengeance via viral video. A new Rings trailer sets up the next chapter in the horror franchise, which reveals that Samara’s managed to catch up with the times and give her tape a digital upgrade. Watch it below.

Rings Trailer

2002’s The Ring was a fantastically creepy affair, elevated by director Gore Verbinski’s knack for eerie imagery and star Naomi Watts’ committed performance. To this day, I consider it one of the scariest experiences I’ve had in theaters. 2005’s The Ring Two was nowhere near as well received, and though it still made a decent chunk of change, the fledgling franchise seemed to be dead in the water. But like its child villainess, The Ring has now returned from the dead and made its way back onto our screens.

Rings doesn’t look bad enough to kill you (despite what the poster seems to suggest), but it also doesn’t look like anything special. The trailer promises everything you’d expect from a The Ring movie — long black hair, creepy child whispering, weird old-timey video — but it also kind of feels like after all these years, Samara’s heart just isn’t in it anymore. The girl’s had a hard life and an even rougher afterlife. Maybe it’s time we just left her alone to rest.

Rings is really, truly, finally, at long last, coming to theaters February 3.