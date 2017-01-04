Paramount has delayed Rings no fewer than four times. First it was supposed to open in fall 2015, then spring 2016, then fall 2016. Finally, it was pushed back all the way to February 3, 2017. And the studio would like to reassure you that that date is for real this time. Sure, they’ve done barely any marketing for it a month out from release. But there’s a new poster, and it’s got the release date right there and everything!

The first Rings poster is a pretty simple piece that lays out the rules of the franchise, just in case you’ve forgotten in the fourteen years since the first The Ring hit theaters. It also features Samara, because Paramount knows how much you’ve missed her. Check it out below.

The poster doesn’t really tell us much beyond the fact that this is a Ring movie, but it does set itself up for some easy cracks about how truly terrible Rings must be. (So bad it is going to kill you, apparently.) It doesn’t help that the poster itself looks kind of lazy. It’s not terrible, just kind of generic.

The previously released Rings trailer offers a little more in the way of plot. Maybe too much, as it seems to cover all seven days between watching the “first you watch it” part and the “then you die” part.

If you liked where that came from, there is a whole new Rings trailer coming sometime this week. Because this movie is coming February 3. Really.