After the surprise third season premiere debuted on Adult Swim on April Fools’ Day, fans are still waiting to find out when the rest of the episodes of Rick and Morty will make their debut this summer. With no release date officially announced, there’s no telling how much longer we’ll have to wait, but co-creator Dan Harmon recently took to Twitter in a hangover-inspired stream of updates to let fans know why this new season has taken so long to come together. More specifically, he wanted to debunk the rumors that he and co-creator Justin Roiland have been fighting, thereby delaying the season and putting future seasons in jeopardy.

Over the weekend, Dan Harmon wrote a series of posts on Twitter to explain what has been going on with the show. We’ve condensed them into a single statement and edited them to avoid certain abbreviations made due to the 140 character limit per post. Here’s what Harmon had to say:

A hungover thread where I address Rick and Morty devotees because I feel bad for any fan worrying about any show-threatening issue: Justin and I are very regretful about the season taking way too long. I want to explain “what happened” because it’s way less dramatic than you might ever imagine. Post-internet TV audiences are so used to finding out there’s an intriguing/confusing/intense reason for delay, and Christ knows if you’ve ever seen MY name on the internet, I’ve only got myself to blame for an association with intrigue/confusion/drama.But the truth in this case is so very boring. I will put it to you as objectively as I can, though we aren’t talking about an auto plant. The reason season three took long is because it took long to write, because it was season three of a show that we were scared to make worse than season two or season one. It’s a common yet odd phenomenon. Tail-chasing, perfectionism, overthinking? One problem is that any description you pick for it is going to have a falseness. If I say “we overthought” someone else could say “well, no, we thought the right amount,” it’s like talking about religion or something. It feels I think, to writers, sacrilegious and ineffective to open the creative process and poke and label. But don’t worry about the content, because, the reason overthought slows you down is, you just do way more versions of stuff than needed. You usually end up back where you started. So as far as I can tell, although I’m too close to it, it’s just another good season of Rick and Morty that took way too fucking long to write because it just seems like the same stuff that took way less time to write. That’s it. Boring answer. As I speak, more articles are coming out about me and Justin fighting because it’s a less boring reason for a season to take long and because I’m Dan Harmon. So it’s a smart fucking first guess, it just happens to be hilariously not true even in the slightest. If you do know of me at all you know that if Justin and I HAD ever fought, not only wouldn’t we be able to keep it secret, we’d be all too eager to share it with you. Also, that’s not what would make the show slow down! Fighting probably would have been a good idea, it might have sped us up. So that’s it. I shouldn’t have started a thread when I need to pack for airport, but that’s it. We took too long writing. Totes regrets. And we look back and we talk to each other about how we can avoid it happening again and I’m pretty sure the reason it won’t is ’cause tt happened. That’s how it works. You do something you don’t know you’re doing and then you’re like, oh I did that, and then you do otherwise. I don’t know if any danger to the show itself that comes from you believing Justin and I are fighting, and the show is gone forever, BUT like I said, it breaks my heart to think of some kid reading one of these clickbait pieces after all the energy that kid has put into fandom. The show by my metric, which is people seeing my tee shirts and saying “I love that show” has like the craziest reach of anything I’ve been a part of. So it makes sense that when you take something that loved and delay it this long and let the internet simmer, you get this stuff. And we’re flattered by it and thankful to you and can’t wait for you to see season three. And also JUSTIN IS A PIECE OF SHIT I’M GOING TO FIST FIGHT. End of threaddddddd so hungover.

That should put any rumors out there to rest, especially with as honest as someone like Dan Harmon is about his shortcomings and how difficult he is to work with. So don’t worry about Rick and Morty coming to an end because Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are fighting. That’s not the case, and it sounds like the co-creators have figured out what took them so long to get this season done so they don’t take quite as long in future seasons. But to be honest, they can take as much time as they want if it means we keep getting quality episodes of one of the best adult animated series on TV.