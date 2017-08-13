The third season premiere of Rick and Morty got everyone talking about the Mulan Szechuan sauce that McDonald’s once had during a 1998 cross-promotion with the Disney animated movie. McDonald’s had to deal with a petition signed by thousands asking them to bring it back after Rick revealed his life’s goal was to get the sauce back, no matter how many seasons it took him. But rather than satisfying everybody by reviving the sauce at their restaurants, the fast food chain decided to keep things a bit lower key by sending a big bottle to series co-creator Justin Roiland.

As the letter that accompanied the mythical sauce indicated, it was just the first bottle they were sending out, and a few other fans would have to chance to dip chicken nuggets in this precious condiment soon enough. It turns out McDonald’s gave away three more bottles of the sauce to fans who retweeted them during the return of the third season a couple weeks ago. One of the recipients decided that selling the elixir was better than dipping some Chicken McNuggets in it. So how much did the Mulan Szechuan sauce sell for? Find out below.

For those who missed it, here’s what McDonald’s posted on Twitter a little while back:

The numbers were the date and time of the return of Rick and Morty‘s third season on Adult Swim. Three fans ended up with the sauce brought back by McDonald’s own Chef Mike, but it was writer Robert Workman who decided to auction his off on eBay. He wrote on the auction page (via io9):

“I hold McDonald’s and Chef Mike in the highest respect. I really do. Mike has done an amazing job bringing this back for some lucky people to enjoy and I will do everything in my power to assure that it’s in the hands of someone that will truly enjoy it with a party of people, instead of just letting it rot away on a shelf for all to see. The point of this sauce is for people to enjoy it – not necessarily me, but whoever ends up with it.”

The auction had 111 bids total, including the famous DJ known as Deadmau5, and the final price landed at $15,350. Before you get mad at Robert Workman for selling such a savory prize, he did indicate that “10-percent of proceeds are going to Extra Life and at least another 10-percent will go to other charities like AbleGamers.” So that’s pretty cool.

As for the other winners? Well, one of them has resorted to selling about half of the bottle on eBay, and it’s currently sitting at $799 at the time of this writing with only 11 bids and 6 days left to get involved. The third winner seems to be holding on to their prize. Outside of those winners, there appears to be a stranger listing for another Rick and Morty package involving Szechuan sauce and there’s quite a story to go along with it.

It’s good to hear that some fans get to taste that delicious sauce again. Here’s hoping this is just the start of McDonald’s giving fans something they’re desperate for and the sauce will make a comeback sometime in the near future.