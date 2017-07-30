Tonight brings the highly anticipated continuance of the third season of Rick and Morty after the season premiere caught everyone off guard on April Fools’ Day earlier this year. And just in time for the return of the Adult Swim animated series, co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voices both of the title characters, got a special package from McDonald’s.

If you watched the first episode of the third season, then you know that Rick revealed to Morty that his life’s goal is to get back the limited edition Szechuan sauce that McDonald’s released as a cross-promotion for the release of Disney’s animated movie Mulan. Since then, there have been rumblings that McDonald’s might actually bring it back, and Roiland himself said the fast food chain promised to send him a batch of it in the near future, after he himself made some desperate attempts to track it down himself. Well, the future is now. Justin Roiland has received McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. See it in all its glory below.

Here’s the tweet Justin Roiland posted last night with the Mulan Szechuan sauce in hand:

Pay special attention to the note that came with it, which says:

Justin, We finally did it. It took months but we’ve finally brought back some Szechuan sauce. We’ll spare you the physics, but it turns out, Dimension C1998M is a dimension where it’s always 1998 . 1998 everyday. No smartphones, no social media . it’s a weird and scary place but they’ve got Szechuan sauce on the regular menu. So here we are with some precious cargo – the Szechuan sauce you remember and some sou-venirs from some of he dimensions we tried along the way. We wish we could’ve brought more sauce through, but we couldn’t risk keeping a portal like that open. Think about it, if you knew in 1998 that McDonald’s would have All Day Breakfast in 2017 would you really want to stay in 1998? Of course not. If we left the portal open we’d have puka shells, bucket hats and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It’s too risky even for sauce as delicious as this. A few lucky fans will also get to experience the glory, but the first bottle in this dimension is for you. Stay Schwifty, Chef Mike

First of all, I love McDonald’s dedication to the gag by saying they got this out of another dimension. Plus, you have to admire how they get a little advertising in there by reminding everyone they have all-day breakfast menu items now, something that really would blow the minds of everyone in 1998.

But the most important part is where it says, “A few lucky fans will also get to experience the glory…” What does that mean? Is McDonald’s bringing back the sauce for a limited time again? If that were the case, you would think they would have chosen their words more carefully to get people more excited. But I’m thinking that the note saying “a few lucky fans” indicates there might be some kind of contest in the future where fans can win an entire bottle like this.

With thousands of fans petitioning for the sauce to return, hopefully McDonald’s does more than bring back a handful of bottles, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Plus, Justin Roiland said that he and co-creator Dan Harmon would post a video of them trying the sauce, so we have that to look forward to.

Otherwise, Rick and Morty season 3 continues tonight on Adult Swim tonight at 11:30pm ET.