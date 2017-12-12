There are only two weeks until Christmas arrives, but that’s plenty of time for you to get schwifty with some killer new holiday gear courtesy of Adult Swim’s fantastic animated series Rick and Morty.

Under normal circumstances, there’s no good reason to go into a Spencer’s gifts unless you need to get something for your dirtbag friend, or you just need a tacky white elephant Christmas gift. But since Spencer’s has some cool, exclusive Rick and Morty holiday gear that is only available for the next couple weeks, it might be time to bite the bullet and head to your local shopping mall.

Check out the Rick and Morty Christmas stuff below.

For the perpetually burping beer fan in your life, pick up this Merry Rickmas pint glass:

Or gear up for your next holiday part with this Merry Rickmas t-shirt:

Add to your enamel pin collection with these new pins inspired by the third season:

And finally, grab yourself the best ugly Christmas sweater any of your friends will ever see:

All of these items are available now at Spencer’s shops as well as their website. With the exception of the ugly Christmas sweater, all of the Rick and Morty Christmas stuff is only available between December 11 and December 24, so you better act fast if you want to give this stuff out for gifts. With any Rick and Morty purchase you can also pick up a sheet of exclusive gift tags, and if you spend $25 or more, you’ll get this cool ornament of Rick and Morty exiting a portal from your Christmas tree:

Thanks to Nerdist for bringing these cool holiday items to our attention. You can see even more over here.