Between Star Wars: The Force Awakens and images from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we’ve all seen Rey brandishing the classic blue lightsaber that was once owned by Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker — Lucasfilm even went so far as to rename it as Rey’s lightsaber for marketing purposes.

However, a new lightsaber that Rey wields in images from the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 video game may hint at a plot point in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Disney and Lucasfilm have achieved a medium-spanning synergy, with everything from video games, to animated shows, to comic books connecting to the larger Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is directly tied to the films, connecting the events between Episode VI and VII. So it’s no surprise that leaked images from single-player campaign mode could hint at larger implications for the big Star Wars films.

Leaked gameplay video from Battlefront 2 has hit the internet recently, and with that, images of Rey and her new lightsaber hilt. The hilt does not seem to be the same one that was introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber and was passed down to Luke — later becoming a plot point in Star Wars: The Force Awakens when Rey attempts to return the lightsaber to a missing Luke. Instead, this hilt seems to recall the green lightsaber that Luke built in Return of the Jedi. Rey’s blade is still blue, however.

Could this mean that Rey will build her own lightsaber over the course of The Last Jedi? Plot points are kept in the dark, but we can easily assume that The Last Jedi will consist of Rey encouraging Luke to train her in the ways of the Jedi, which includes building a lightsaber as a rite of passage.

However, these images should be taken with a grain of salt. The footage states that this is the “Pre-Alpha Build” version of the game, which means that this is not the finalized version that will hit shelves in November. Not to mention that everything that happens in the game isn’t necessarily canon in the cinematic universe — there is video game footage of Rey fighting Darth Maul and battle droids on Naboo, which isn’t quite possible for her to do in the movies.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be released on November 17. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters December 15.