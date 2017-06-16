/Response: Your Favorite Movie Vehicles

(Welcome to /Response, the companion piece to our /Answers series and a space where /Film readers can chime in and offer their two cents on a particular question.)

Earlier this week, the /Film team wrote about our favorite movie vehicles. We then opened the floor to our readers: what is your favorite cinematic mode of transportation? And you let us know!

We have collected our favorite answers (edited for length and clarity) below. Next week’s question: who is your favorite movie mentor figure? Send your (at least one paragraph, please) answer to slashfilmpitches@gmail.com!

Kaneda’s Bike in Akira

I saw Akira at what was probably too young of an age, but, I fell in love with the film and still have an undying passion for it to this day. That goes double for Kaneda’s bike, which I used to have dreams of owning as a kid. For some reason, I think it is the most badass thing in the world. The design hits that perfect sweet spot of being futuristic but not overly designed to the point where it seems impractical to ride. It anything, it’s a great representation of what the future might hold for motorcycles. I have actually developed a fear of riding a motorcycle as I have grown older, but I would still risk it all just to drive that bike if it was actually real. (Connor McBride)

The Helicarrier in The Avengers

There are plenty of iconic movie vehicles, but few make a statement like S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Helicarrier. Iconic vehicles are all about making a big impact on the story and wowing audiences. The Helicarrier is able to accomplish both feats in spades. Making its first appearance in The Avengers, during a simple conversation, the transition from ship to air vessel is completed. It is a vehicle capable of supplying the entire S.H.I.E.L.D. operation if necessary, as well as a mobile base. Its size and scope are massive, but there’s something believable about the whole aircraft base as well. Just maybe this could actually exist. The greatest superhero team deserves the greatest transportation and that is exactly what this is. (Max Covill)

The Avengers Helicarrier was the first movie vehicle that made my jaw drop. It’s design when planted in the water is nothing special, but that completely changes when it’s put into action! Steve Rogers veered our expectations by stating that he was standing on a submarine. Instead, the seemingly normal aircraft carrier flew into the sky. On top of that, it can cloak itself itself, only being known to the people aboard. Through design, ability, and use in The Avengers, the Helicarrier has become iconic! (Jace Diehl)

The DeLorean in Back to the Future

“If you’re going to build a time machine, why not do it with a little style?” The DMC DeLorean was the absolute perfect choice to be featured as the time machine in 1985’s Back to the Future. While time has passed and the car looks like an automotive fashion statement of the time, it has persevered over three decades and is now an iconic piece of cinema history. From its sharp angles to vertically opening doors, you can’t see one of these beauties on the road without thinking that Doc or Marty may be inside.

The DeLorean is a character in its own right. It has as much to do with the plot of the film as the main actors do. It’s as if it were a beaten down boxer needing to return to the ring for one final fight – it needs to get back into form to help Marty get back to his time. Substituting electricity for plutonium is the only way in 1955, so the odds are not in the favor of our heroes. After countless bouts of interference, everything aligns and Marty is able to take the DeLorean back to 1985. All thanks to Doc Brown and that beautiful silver winged machine. (Matthew Fiedler)

The Chevy Impala in Drive

My favorite vehicle in any film has to be the Chevy Impala from Drive. The driver uses this car to stay under the radar during his getaways rather than to be flashy or show off like in a cheap action flick. Personally, I’ve never been one to think muscle cars or sports cars are that cool, which makes the Driver’s vehicle so interesting to me. When the Driver is in his car, you only see things from his point of view rather than from the outside of the car. Seeing his perspective from the driver’s seat throughout much of the story is what makes the movie so engaging. The Driver’s Chevy Impala isn’t supposed to be a cool looking car that makes you go “that’s so badass!” Instead, this is a perfect vessel of perspective, something that the viewer almost gets to drive themselves, which is something most movie vehicles do not accomplish. (Trevor Babcock)

The Hudson Commodore in Driving Miss Daisy

The question hit me like Lightning McQueen barreling out of Radiator Springs: “What’s your favorite movie vehicle?” There were so many to choose from! So, I took my thoughts on a spin around the block and decided to go down a different road. My pick? The late 1940s model Hudson Commodore, seen in 1989’s Driving Miss Daisy. I loved everything about this movie – in particular, the painstaking attention to detail, especially when it comes to automobiles. The Hudson seems tough but accessible, much like Jessica Tandy’s Miss Daisy. With a solid exterior and chrome in all the right places, it seems powered by Hans Zimmer’s jaunty, hypnotic score alone, no gas required! In a movie filled with classic cars, for me, the Hudson stands apart. And hey, it doesn’t hurt to have Morgan Freeman behind the wheel. (Jody Smith)

Toyota Surpa in Furious 7

The Fast and Furious movie series is built on cool cars. With eight movies and counting, the list of movie vehicles is quite long and always very impressive. There is one car for certain that stands above the rest. When lead actor Paul Walker tragically passed away in November of 2013, the question of how to close the chapter on one of the films’ most important characters was a daunting task. The result was a beautiful send off to not only a great actor, but a character that will remain in the hearts of fans forever. When Dominic Toretto leaves for a drive at the end of Furious 7, he is met at a crossroad by Brian O’Conner, who is behind the wheel of a white Toyota Supra. Similar to his character’s star vehicle in the latter half of the first film, we begin and end his journey in the same car. The ending is beautiful, as the car driven in this scene is a one-of-a-kind Toyota Supra that was part of Paul Walkers own private car collection. The image of this amazing white car driving off into the sun is the goodbye we all needed. (Kevin Lotito)