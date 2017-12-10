A new Steven Spielberg movie is already slated to arrive before the end of 2017 in the form of the The Post, the true story of the battle between The Washington Post and the government regarding the exposing of a massive cover-up of secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. But just a few months later, we’ll get yet another Steven Spielberg movie, but it’s one that takes the filmmaker back the realm of sci-fi.

Ready Player One is the big screen adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name. We got our first look at the movie when the teaser trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer. Since then we’ve seen some photos, but others, the marketing campaign has been pretty low key. But with Star Wars: The Last Jedi around the corner, the core audience for this pop culture extravaganza will be turning out to theaters in droves, so it’s time to give audiences a new Ready Player One trailer to enjoy.

Watch the Ready Player One Trailer

In the movie, Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse) plays Wade Watts, one of the many people in the world who have become obsessed with the OASIS, a massive virtual reality world. Now even more people are starting to get invested in the world as the creator of this virtual world has passed away, and he’s left behind a nerdy, massive Easter egg hunt in his stead. Whoever finds all of the Easter eggs wins the top prize: inheriting the company that controls the OASIS.

This time we get a much better idea of this story in the trailer instead of show us a series of action shots featuring various pop culture vehicles and references. There are going to be so many little details referencing other movies, TV shows and video games, that people will be watching this movie over and over again to catch them. Hopefully it’s also good enough to warrant seeing multiple times.

Ben Mendelsohn also stars in the movie along with Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, T.J. Miller and Hannah John-Kamen. Steven Spielberg is directing from a script by Ernest Cline, Zak Penn and Eric Eason with a score provided by Alan Silvestri.

Here’s the new Ready Player One poster followed by the official synopsis:

The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

Ready Player One hits theaters on March 30, 2018.