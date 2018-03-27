Steven Spielberg‘s nostalgia-tinged Ready Player One comes stampeding into theaters this week. In anticipation of Spielberg’s latest blockbuster, a brand new Ready Player One featurette takes us behind-the-scenes of the film, highlighting the big special effects – while also highlighting that hot Spielberg fashion sense.

I really hope Ready Player One turns out well. I’m a huge fan of Steven Spielberg, but Ernest Cline‘s source material is, well, kind of bad. I have enough faith in Spielberg to believe he’ll find a way to salvage Cline’s work, but so far, the marketing for the film has left a lot to be desired. This new Ready Player One featurette does a pretty good job, however. It’s quick and to the point, and it’s primary focus is on Spielberg. It’s as if everyone realizes the big selling point with this film isn’t the material – it’s Spielberg himself.

Ready Player One Featurette

“I was completely wowed by it,” Spielberg says of Cline’s novel. “I could not have written Ready Player One if I had not grown up on a steady diet of Steven Spielberg movies,” adds Ernest Cline. From there, the featurette is off to the races, with most of the cast – Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn and Lena Waithe – singing Spielberg’s praises. Makes sense. If I worked on a Spielberg film, I, too, would be gushing about Mr. Steven Spielberg.

One thing that goes unmentioned about Spielberg in this video: his fantastic fashion sense. Thankfully, I’m here to break down some of Spielberg’s Best Looks.

Spielberg Look # 1: The Mysterious Newsboy

Well, hello, handsome. Here, Spielberg is rocking a newsboy cap, a big puffy jacket, and those super-cool glasses that turn into sunglasses when a certain amount of light hits them. He’s also wearing a scarf, which is a Spielberg Look trademark. Look out!

Spielberg Look # 2: Business Casual Pirate

Ahoy, mateys! Here’s Spielberg wearing a nice blue-gray blazer and peeping through a viewfinder, looking a bit like a pirate peeping through a telescope for land. And of course, he’s got a scarf.

Spielberg Look # 3: The Spy

Some people think they look cool in a fedora, but they really, really don’t. Spielberg can pull it off, though. He looks like a spy spilling some secrets to Lena Waithe.

Spielberg Look # 4: Robo-Vest

Here’s the ‘Berg wearing a houndstooth vest while peeping some sort of fancy screen that seems to be attached to the vest. The future is here, and its name is Spielberg!

Spielberg Look # 5: White Hat

In the world of internet slang (ask your kids to look it up for you), a “white hat” is an ethical hacker. Someone who employs his or her hacking skills for good rather than evil. Is Spielberg channeling that here, or does he just really like the way he looks in a white hat? We may never know.

Spielberg Look # 6: A Blaze(r) of Glory

This is my favorite look from the video. That blazer rules, and Spielberg is yet again wearing a scarf – wearing it above the blazer, to boot. You do you, Steve.

Ready Player One opens on March 29, 2018.