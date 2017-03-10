(Welcome to /Responses, the companion piece to our /Answers series and a space where /Film readers can chime in and offer their two cents on a particular question.)

The Xenomorph From the Alien Series

In the pantheon of cinematic creatures, none are as affecting or terrifying as Ridley Scott’s Xenomorphs. As a child (who was probably too young to be watching) I remember watching wide-eyed as these solid black nightmares hid in nearby shadows, ready to pounce at the very moment that the music fades into a false sense of security. As if that weren’t bad enough, their little cousins come along for the ride, capable of hiding literally anywhere your hand can fit, wanting only to plant an egg in your stomach. As a child, these images were haunting. As an adult however, they take on a much more sinister sheen. […] The Xenomorph is a creature that survives and multiplies out of the death and destruction of other species. It doesn’t think, it doesn’t plan, it doesn’t have allegiances (just ask Paul Reiser). It is a perfect killing machine that has but one directive: to kill and multiply. It’s absolutely terrifying, fascinating, and astounding. Thank God they’re not real, because if they were, it would be game over, man. -Jacob Dixon

My favorite movie creature is, without a doubt, the xenomorph from the Alien franchise. What could possibly be scarier? A being of pure hatred that starts its lifecycle forcibly impregnanting a horrified host, eventually exploding out of their chest in what was literally the most traumatizing movie moment in my life. And good luck killing this bastard – when your best case scenario will inevitably involve spilling acid on your ship’s hull, what do you even do? -Izzy Nobre

The Monster From Cloverfield

Set the scene. You’re at a party with your friends, the Statue of Liberty ends up in the street outside your apartment and you don’t know why, but you need to get out of the city. My dreams since writing a childhood paper on monster attacks are now coming true. In the age of modern technology we live through our portable devices and that’s what makes Cloverfield so natural and ahead of its time. Cloverfield is everything I asked for as a kid, an original giant movie monster of my own, and that’s what makes it my favorite creature on film. -Kevin Lotito

The Brundlefly in The Fly

Jeff Goldblum’s character from David Cronenberg’s remake of The Fly is a truly interesting movie monster. He’s still capable of human feeling, but is a victim of his own hubris and ambition, making him responsible yet tragic and relatable at the same time. We feel for him, yet can’t help but see how he brought this misfortune upon himself. The visuals of his gradual transformation still have an impact. -Brodie Cotnam

The Last Elemental in Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army was basically a big excuse for Guillermo Del Toro to go wild with the creature workshop. The film, arguably his most underrated effort and easily one of the best comic book movies ever made, is chock-full of vibrant, imaginative creatures, displayed to staggering effect in the troll market. The climax to this scene brings us The Last Elemental, a forest god born from a jumping seed that bursts to life in a torrent of greenery. As is the way of things, Hellboy must take down the creature before it rampages across the city, but its ultimate demise rings louder as tragedy than victory. In death, the elemental, the last of its kind, blooms new life across hardened brick and cracked paving, bringing new beauty to a world that may not really deserve it. The joy of the mythological must be destroyed to make way for the humans, and they don’t even care about the loss. In a full loaded with ambiguity over who the “real” enemies are, and such reverence for even the nastiest fairytale beasts, the elemental’s end shows the pain of such sacrifices. -Kayleigh Donaldson

The Tooth Fairies in Hellboy II: The Golden Army

The screen bears their presence for only a few minutes of Del Toro’s Hellboy II, but the tooth Fairies serve as an incredible example of utilizing the design of a creature to dazzle and unsettle an audience. The tooth fairies are elegant and childlike, their diminutive stature, oblong heads, and tiny, wide-set black eyes nearly convince the viewer of their docility. The illusion is shattered as their broad, oval mouths widen, revealing their perfectly disproportioned teeth, designed to consume flesh and enamel. The inevitability of a gruesome demise surges with the chaotic movement of the swarm. The immensity of their number is overwhelming and yet there seems to always exist a sufficient amount of space between them to render any gunshot or swat an utterly futile gesture. The beautiful abominations devour a man in less than a minute, chittering gleefully as they pluck the teeth from his freshly naked skull. Tooth fairies are the creatures of nightmares. At least mine, anyway. -Elliott Rodriguez