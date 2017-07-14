Ray Romano, fresh off the success of the critically acclaimed The Big Sick, will be reteaming with Martin Scorsese to join the cast of Netflix’s much-anticipated film, The Irishman.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Bobby Cannavale are all set, or in talks, to appear in the adaptation of Charles Brandt’s mob book, I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Romano will play Bill Bufalino, “a Teamster lawyer with ties to the mob.” Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) was the legendary head of Teamsters, an American labor union, until he mysteriously disappeared in July 1975, at age 62.

De Niro is playing the titular “Irishman,” Frank Sheeran, a hitman who claimed to have killed 25 people for the mob, including Hoffa.

This will be the second time Romano has worked with Scorsese, after starring in the HBO series Vinyl. Romano is having a great summer, kicking it off with The Big Sick, a critically acclaimed rom-com in which he stars as Zoe Kazan’s beleaguered dad. He will soon star in Get Shorty, Epix’s upcoming TV adaptation of the 1995 hit film, and now he will cap it off with The Irishman, which is set to start shooting this August.

The Irishman is one of Netflix’s most expensive productions, coming in at a $125 million budget, with much of that money going into technology that will de-age his actors so that they can play themselves at the ages of ages of 30, 50, and 70 in a story spanning decades.

Here’s the book synopsis for I Heard You Paint Houses: