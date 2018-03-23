Blockbuster king Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson probably has another hit on his hands with the video game adaptation Rampage. Early Rampage tracking indicates the disaster film will take in a cool $35 million for its opening weekend. In other words, it’ll do better than Baywatch.

Are you excited to see Dwayne Johnson interact with a giant CGI gorilla in Rampage? There’s a good chance you are, because according to Variety, there’s 44% “definite interest” in seeing the film among general audiences. On top of that, the film is tracking for a $35 million opening weekend, which will put it in line with most of Johnson’s non-Fast and the Furious films. Here’s a breakdown of the opening weekend box office of Johnson’s last six films.

Dwayne Johnson Box Office Breakdown

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – $36,169,328

Baywatch – $18,503,871

The Fate of the Furious – $98,786,705

Moana – $56,631,401

Central Intelligence – $35,535,250

San Andreas – $54,588,173

It’s kind of bizarre to me that among all the non-Furious films (and excluding Moana, which features Johnson in voice only), San Andreas had the biggest opening weekend. Were people really that excited to see San Andreas? If so, why? No wonder the studio gave the greenlight to a sequel.

In Rampage, Johnson plays a primatologist who gets caught up in a destructive adventure involving his genetically mutated gorilla George, and some other big-ass monsters. Here’s a trailer.

Rampage Trailer

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

Rampage was originally set for a late-April, but Warner Bros. shuffled the date to April 13 after Avengers: Infinity War moved from May to April 27. Dwayne Johnson may draw a crowd, but not even his considerable star power is enough for Warner Bros. to take on Infinity War.

This isn’t the only Dwayne Johnson film pummeling multiplexes in 2018. The actor also has Skyscraper hitting theaters in July.

Rampage, starring Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, opens April 13, 2018.