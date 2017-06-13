Guardians of the Galaxy series director James Gunn posted a tweet yesterday that is leading fans to speculate that the character Quasar might appear in the third installment of Marvel’s cosmic franchise. Was the tweet a sly tease, an unintentional slip-up, or just an observation completely unrelated to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? That’s the question.

Quasar In Guardians 3? Here Is The Tweet That Caused The Speculation

Here is the tweet from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn:

For some reason I'm just remembering now that as a kid my family's VCR had wood paneling. pic.twitter.com/Qdb8oH9mfA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2017

As you can see, Gunn posted a photo on Twitter of a late ’70s/early ’80s VCR, with the caption, “For some reason I’m just remembering now that as a kid my family’s VCR had wood paneling.” This very well might be the on-the-surface nostalgic observation it appears to be, but the tweet has Marvel fans speculating that Quasar, who shares a name with the VCR in the picture, might appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We do know that Gunn is writing the third installment right now. So is it possible he came upon this old VCR when doing an image search for Quasar research? The other possibility is that Gunn is teasing fans, which he has done in the past, by hinting that the character could appear in the future of Marvel’s cosmic universe.

Quasar is the name of many characters in the Marvel Comics universe, but the most prominent of them is Wendell Vaughn. Created by Don Glut, Roy Thomas, and John Buscema, Quasar first appeared in “The Incredible Hulk” #234 in 1979. Vaughn is a human who comes into possession of Quantum Bands that give him the power of flight, energy and light manipulation. Quasar is a big part of the Marvel Cosmic Universe in the comics, appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, Infinity Gauntlet, and Annihilation. After becoming the Protector of the Universe, he joined the Avengers.

And of course, there is another possibility: James Gunn was just tweeting about his family’s old VCR and that this is unrelated to his work on Guardians 3 or the future of the Marvel Cosmic Universe, which Gunn will be overseeing.

So far, we don’t know much about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We do know that it will take place after Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled fourth Avengers movie, so the team will have gone through some serious shit before their third and possibly final adventure. We know that Adam Warlock will somehow be involved, as his appearance was teased at the end of this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

There is currently no release date set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right now, Marvel Studios has three films a year scheduled through the end of 2019, so Gunn’s next movie might be the first of the phase four films beginning in 2020, which sounds about right. I’m sure we’ll get some sort of announcement at this year’s D23 Expo or Comic-Con 2017 in July.