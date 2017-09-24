Professor Marston and the Wonder Women reveals the rather surprising story of the creator of Wonder Woman, Dr. William Moulton Marston, and the unconventional relationship he had with two women. It’s a charming, thoughtful film that goes places you might not expect it to, and a new clip offers a brief glimpse of the film’s themes. Watch the Professor Marston and the Wonder Women clip below.

One of the most pleasant surprises of my TIFF experience was seeing Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. I had expected a standard, perhaps even boring biopic, but what I got was a film that was smart, funny and sexy. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women reveals that Wonder Woman’s creator, William Marston (Luke Evans), had a polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall, who is crazy good in this movie) and their assistant Olive Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women Clip

A framing device throughout the film features Marston answering questions about some of the more risqué elements of his Wonder Woman comic, such as a penchant for bondage. In a new Professor Marston clip, Connie Britton, playing Child Study Association of America head Josette Frank, questions Evans’ Marston about some of these elements of his Wonder Woman comic. It’s a brief clip, but gives a good example of Evans’ performance and the quick-paced nature of the film itself.

This film may not have the box office draw of Wonder Woman, but I sincerely hope you don’t sleep on it when it hits theaters next month. It’s charming as hell and fully embraces its unconventional love story. As I said in my TIFF review, “A lesser film might have approached the sexual situations that arise from the relationship in a more exploitative manner. But under the sharp directorial eye of Angela Robinson, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women finds just the right note, creating sensitive, passionate and altogether sexy sequences where the trio make love to each other. The very first time the three give in and act on their sexual feelings is shot impeccably, set on the stage in abandoned drama class, the three individuals exploring each other and learning what turns each other on.”

Read the Professor Marston and the Wonder Women synopsis below:

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940’s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women opens October 13, 2017.