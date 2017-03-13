We’re not even halfway through March, and we’ve already had a good month of blockbusters. Logan blew fans away to kick off the month right, Kong: Skull Island delivered some big monster movie fun, and Disney fans will enjoy themselves this week with the box office monster that will be Beauty and the Beast. But the week after that, it’s morphin’ time.

Power Rangers arrives in theaters in just under a couple weeks, and the onslaught of TV marketing is in full swing, and that means plenty of new footage is starting to hit the web. The campaign is really starting to hit the giant action side of things really hard by showing off more of the Zords in action, including a hint at some of the classic Power Rangers style thrown in there too.

Watch a new batch of Power Rangers TV spots to see what we’re talking about.

First up, here’s a combo of a 30-second spot and a 1-minute spot with plenty of good stuff:

It’s becoming clear that despite the early push of a more serious tone that was in line with Chronicle meets The Breakfast Club, this is going to have some of the same spirit as the TV series, especially when it comes to the campy nature of the primary antagonist, Rita Replusa (Elizabeth Banks). Speaking of which, here’s a TV spot giving her a good amount of the spotlight:

But so far my favorite tease of the movie that’s been popping up on TV is this one:

Right around the 10-second mark is when we get a taste of the influence of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. The use of the splitscreen when each of the rangers are in their Zords is straight from the original series. It’s a small details, but it’s a nice touch for anyone who grew up on the earliest iteration of the show. Really every version of the show used that cue after that, so it’s not unique to the original iteration, but you get what I’m saying.

In addition, it looks like the visual effects have gotten better as time has gone on. The suits and Zords still look a little too artificial for my tastes, but I think that’s more of an issue with the art direction and production design than the visual effects themselves. We’ll find out once we see them completed in theaters later this month.

If you want to see more from Power Rangers, watch the most recently released trailer right here.

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

Power Rangers arrives on March 24.