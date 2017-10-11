Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, the action adventure television series that was imported from Japan, adapted for American audiences, and has since expanded into 19 different iterations of the super powered action heroes. How would you like to celebrate the long legacy of Power Rangers with a live show?

Power Rangers Live is a new interactive, mixed media stage production intended for the whole family, bringing all the action-packed stunts and epic martial arts from one of the longest running programs in TV history to a stage in front of your eyes. Find out when and where you can see Power Rangers Live below.

Power Rangers Live will take inspiration from the latest iteration of the series, Power Rangers Ninja Steel, following six ordinary teenagers who morph into the titular heroes and save the world from some kind of alien threat. Sounds like exactly what you’d expect from a Power Rangers production.

The Power Rangers Live tour will kick off in Phoenix, Arizona on February 17, 2018 and will continue into spring, stopping at dozens of cities across North America. Here’s the official list of stops on the tour:

2/17/18 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

2/18/18 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

2/20/18 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

2/21/18 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

2/23/18 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

2/25/18 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

2/27/18 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

2/28/18 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theatre

3/1/18 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

3/2/18 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre

3/5/18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

3/7/18 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

3/8/18 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts

3/9/18 Fort Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theater – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

3/10/18 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

3/11/18 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre – Atlanta

3/12/18 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater

3/13/18 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

3/15/18 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater

3/16/18 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17/18 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

3/18/18 Reading, PA Santander Arena

3/20/18 Wilkes Barre, PA FM Kirby Center

3/21/18 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium

3/23/18 Toronto, ON Sony Centre For Performing Arts

3/24/18 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square

3/25/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

3/28/18 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

3/29/18 Youngstown, OH Stambaugh Auditorium

3/30/18 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/31/18 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

4/3/18 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

4/4/18 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre

4/5/18 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

4/6/18 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

4/7/18 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

4/8/18 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

4/11/18 Ralston, NE Ralston Arena

4/13/18 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena Theater

4/14/18 Spokane, WA INB Performing Arts Center

4/15/18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

4/18/18 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Center

4/19/18 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Auditorium

4/20/18 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

4/21/18 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theater

4/22/18 Las Vegas, NV Cox Pavilion

If you have a Citi credit card, you can buy tickets right now, including special VIP packages that include a meet and greet with the Power Rangers through Citi’s Private Pass Program. Otherwise, tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 13 at 10am local time. It could be a good Christmas present to give the kids so they have something exciting to look forward to in the spring.

For more details on Power Rangers Live, check out the official website.