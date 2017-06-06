Fans of Wonder Woman have a lot to celebrate after the DC Comics superhero exploded onto the big screen with her first solo adventure. Not only are the reviews glowing, but the movie made over $100 million at the box office, and a sequel will undoubtedly be happening.

If you’re looking for more love for Wonder Woman, the folks over at Poster Posse have you covered with an assembly of artwork from various artists who want to honor Diana, Princess of Themyscira, just as much as you do.

Check out the Poster Posse Wonder Woman tribute after the jump.

The above images are just some of our favorites. There are even more over at Poster Posse’s website. It’s just a shame that we won’t be able to get these in print form to frame on our wall. But plenty of them would make cool wallpapers for your phone or computer.

Wonder Woman is in theaters everywhere now.